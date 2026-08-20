A Historic First for the Mutual Fund Industry: MIDASX & MF Utilities India Partner to Bring AI-Powered Wealth Tech to MFDs Across Bharat

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: MIDASX, India's first AI-Powered B2B2C Multi-Asset wealth technology platform, has entered into an exclusive strategic association with MF Utilities India to make its multi asset wealth platform available to all Mutual Fund Distributors across the country.

The association will enable MFDs to access and distribute Mutual Funds, International and Indian Equities, Corporate Fixed Deposits, Loans against Securities, Unlisted Securities, Bonds, MLDs and other financial products through MIDASX's integrated technology ecosystem. The partnership is designed to give distributors a broader product suite; AI led technology capabilities and the ability to build scalable wealth businesses. MIDASX currently works with 2,000 plus MFDs, serving 7 lakh plus investors with assets of over ₹2.5 lakh crore across 160 plus cities spanning Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bharat.

Aakash Bansal, CEO, MIDASX, said, "The next phase of India's wealth creation will be driven by empowering the people who already have the trust of investors. MFDs have the relationships and reach. Our job at MIDASX is to give them the future ready, new age and affordable technology to take those relationships across products, markets and geographies. Our association with MF Utilities India is an important step towards making multi asset wealth technology affordable and accessible to the last mile MFDs across India."

Ganesh Ram, MD & CEO, MF Utilities India, said, "The MFD community continuously plays an increasingly important role in expanding participation in financial markets across India. Our association with MIDASX brings together AI led technology and distribution capabilities for MF & SIF products. We are pleased to collaborate with MIDASX and look forward to supporting MFDs with technology enabled solutions that can help them serve investors and build their businesses."

MIDASX is also the Exclusive Strategic and Technology Partner to MACG, the Mutual Fund Distributor Association of Associations, a collective platform representing 50+ mutual fund distributor associations across India and working towards strengthening the interests, capabilities and technology adoption of the distributor community.

Together, the MF Utilities India and MACG partnerships strengthen MIDASX's MFD-focused ecosystem by bringing together distribution, industry networks and technology to support the future of wealth distribution in India.

MIDASX has raised ₹35 crore to date from family offices and UHNIs and is currently raising an additional ₹200 crore to accelerate its growth.

With its growing distributor base, association led partnerships and expanding multi asset capabilities, MIDASX is positioning itself as a technology backbone for India's next generation of wealth distribution. The platform enables MFDs to move beyond a single product approach and build comprehensive, technology led AI-Powered Multi-Asset wealth businesses.

About MIDASX

MIDASX is India's first AI-Powered B2B2C Multi-Asset wealth technology platform built to empower Mutual Fund Distributors and financial advisors with technology to distribute and manage multiple financial products through a single ecosystem. Its platform combines AI, digital tools and multi asset capabilities to help distributors improve productivity, deepen investor engagement and scale their businesses across India.

About MF Utilities India

MF Utilities India is a transaction aggregation and technology platform serving the mutual fund industry and its ecosystem of distributors, investors and asset management companies. The platform enables a unified digital infrastructure for mutual fund transactions and related services, helping create greater convenience, efficiency and connectivity across the mutual fund distribution ecosystem.

MF Utilities India works towards enabling a technology driven and interoperable ecosystem that supports the evolving needs of distributors and investors across India.

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