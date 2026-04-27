A Legacy for the Future: DS Group Strengthens Portfolio-Wide Climate Action Strategy on Earth Day

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 27: Marking Earth Day, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, strengthened its portfolio-wide climate action strategy that embeds sustainability into core business decision-making across its diverse operations. Aligned with India's updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the DS Group's roadmap focuses on decarbonization, resource efficiency and responsible growth. A comprehensive Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory for FY 2024-25, covering operations, energy use and the supply chain, is being developed in alignment with Scope 1, Scope 2 and relevant Scope 3 emissions to enable targeted, data-led interventions across the value chain at DS Group.

This rigorous audit covers the full spectrum of emissions, including direct operations, purchased energy, and critical supply chain activities. By identifying the most significant emission drivers across its entire value chain, DS Group is moving from broad intent to focused, data-backed interventions. This scientific approach ensures that the DS Group can address its carbon footprint with precision, offering tangible relief to the environment while hardwiring climate considerations into its internal governance and future decision-making processes.

Announcing this, on the Earth Day, Mr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group said, "This multi-dimensional strategy prioritizes decarbonization and resource integrity as non-negotiable metrics. The DS Group is accelerating its transition toward renewable energy to decrease the carbon intensity of its products and services, while simultaneously advancing circular economy principles to manage water and materials with maximum efficiency. Furthermore, by engaging supply chain partners in sustainable sourcing, DS Group is mitigating the indirect environmental impacts that often go unaddressed. This commitment goes beyond mere compliance, actively shaping the DS Group's identity and ensuring that every strategic decision is fueled by a clear, intentional drive to create meaningful impact. Every future expansion will now be screened through a climate-risk lens to ensure that growth remains aligned to India's updated NDC Goals."

In the Indian industrial landscape, the proactive stance of DS Group serves as a vital blueprint for how private enterprises can catalyze the nation's green transition. By voluntarily adopting high standards for carbon accounting, the DS Group proves that leadership driven by internal values creates a lasting ripple effect for the community. The progress is anchored in a robust governance framework, with zero regulatory non-compliance, stakeholder complaints, product recalls on account of quality issues, 100% pay parity and zero data breaches, besides focussed commitment towards renewable energy adoption. Going forward, DS Group will evaluate all investments through a climate-risk lens while advancing renewable energy adoption, circularity and responsible sourcing across its ecosystem.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O & M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.

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