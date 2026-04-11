A Legacy of Over 511 Projects, 1,50,000 Meals, and ₹47.45 Lakhs in Service to Humanity

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: In an era where philanthropic gestures are often fleeting, Lion Bharat J Shah of the Lions Club of Juhu has built something far more enduring: a sustained, structured, and deeply human hunger-relief movement that has touched the lives of thousands of cancer patients and their families across Maharashtra and Gujarat. With over 511 completed service projects, approximately 1,50,000 meals served, and 5,000 kilograms of essential food grains distributed, the Anaaj Daan Project stands as one of the most comprehensive and impactful individual humanitarian efforts within the Lions movement in recent years.

The initiative, which commenced in July 2025 and continues till date, has been executed under the Lions Club of Juhu, with on-ground project leadership helmed by Lion Rajesh Rasania and Lion Hetal Mehta. Crucial funding and institutional support has been provided by two anchor donors U & N Foundation and Elder Flower Foundation whose partnership has been instrumental in scaling the reach and consistency of these programmes.

A Scale That Speaks for Itself

The numbers tell a remarkable story. Under Lion Bharat J Shah's leadership, the Anaaj Daan Project has directly served approximately 1,50,000 meals, including over 28,500 breakfasts ensuring that patients and their caregivers receive nutritional support from the very start of each demanding day. Nearly 5,000 kilograms of essential food grains have been distributed to families in need, and the cumulative expenditure on these individual efforts stands at approximately ₹47.45 lakhs, a figure that reflects not just financial investment, but an unwavering personal commitment to those most in need.

The programme has supported cancer patients and their families across multiple locations in Mumbai Sion Koliwada, Byculla, Dadar, VT, Parel, and Juhu and has extended its reach to Ankur School for Children with Intellectual Disabilities, Bhavnagar, Gujarat offering consistent nutritional relief to families facing prolonged medical and financial stress.

Beyond the Anaaj Daan Project, the Club's broader service efforts under Lion Bharat J Shah's leadership have made a meaningful difference across multiple fronts. 6 vocational training projects have been conducted, benefiting 135 students including a dedicated programme for the Kinnar community, offering dignified livelihood opportunities. In addition, 27 sewing machines have been donated to women seeking self-employment, and 41 bunk beds have been provided to children living in difficult conditions, each initiative a reflection of the Club's commitment to care that goes beyond immediate relief.

A Milestone Celebrated by Lions Leadership

The project's landmark celebration of 500 service projects was graced by some of the most distinguished figures in the Lions movement. Lion Pankaj Mehta (International Director), Lion Manoj Babur (District Governor), Lion Natwar Banka (1st Vice District Governor), and Lion Vikas Saraf (2nd Vice District Governor) and Lion Tasnim Harianawala were all present a gathering that served as a resounding institutional endorsement of the project's extraordinary reach and impact.

Lion Umesh Gandhi, Past District Governor, extended his acknowledgment and warm appreciation for the milestone, reflecting the deep respect this initiative has earned across Lions leadership over the years.

The celebration was attended by the Club's dedicated office bearers President Lion Akshay Mehta, Secretary Lion Pranav Bhagat, and Treasurer Lion Shailesh Mehta along with the Fund-Raising Committee members Lion Shambhubhai Trivedi, Lion Chetan Shah, Lion Rahul A. Narula and many more Lions, all of whom have been instrumental in driving the initiative forward.

The dignitaries extended heartfelt congratulations to Lion Bharat J Shah for his visionary leadership, and to Lion Rajesh Rasinia and Lion Hetal Mehta, both Project Heads, whose coordination and on-ground execution have translated vision into verified, measurable impact.

On the Ground: Where the Work Happens

Beyond the statistics lies a programme defined by its intentionality. The Anaaj Daan Project does not merely deliver food it delivers dignity. For a family accompanying a cancer patient through weeks or months of treatment at a Mumbai hospital, the assurance of a warm, nutritious meal each morning can mean the difference between hope and despair. Lion Bharat J Shah has ensured that this assurance is not occasional, but consistent.

The project's geographic spread reflects the same deliberate reach. By extending operations to Bhavnagar, Gujarat, the initiative has acknowledged that the burden of cancer does not stop at city limits and neither should the compassion of the Lions.

The Partners Behind the Mission

None of this work operates in isolation. The U & N Foundation and Elder Flower Foundation have served as the backbone of financial and institutional support, allowing these programmes to be executed with rigour and continuity. Their commitment has ensured that what could have remained a series of one-off gestures has instead become a structured, ongoing movement of service.

A Model Worth Watching

What distinguishes Lion Bharat J Shah's body of work is not any single project, but the breadth and coherence of the whole. Meals for the hungry, grains for families in crisis, nutritional support for caregivers each intervention is discrete, but together they form a philosophy of service that is comprehensive, dignified, and deeply human.

As the Lions Club of Juhu continues its work across Maharashtra and Gujarat, the efforts of Lion Bharat J Shah stand as both an inspiration and a benchmark proof that individual commitment, when paired with the right institutional support, can create change that is lasting, measurable, and real.

"Fighting cancer is a battle on every front -- physical, emotional, and financial. Through Anaaj Daan, every meal we serve is a message: you are not alone in this journey." -- Lion Bharat J Shah, Lions Club of Juhu

The Lions Club of Juhu is a chapter of Lions Clubs International, one of the world's largest service organisations. The club is committed to community service across Mumbai and beyond, with ongoing projects spanning nutrition, education, vocational training, and social welfare.

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