A New Take on India's Staple Food: Gentle Grains, a Purpose-Driven Smart-Nutrition Atta from The Healthy Codes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 30: For every Indian household, atta is more than a pantry staple-it is a part of everyday meals, family traditions and the familiar comfort of food prepared at home. As consumers today have become increasingly attentive to ingredients, nutritional composition and the quality of the foods they consume regularly, the time was right for a new perspective: can an everyday staple offer greater ingredient diversity and thoughtful nutrition without changing the way families eat?

Through this lens, doctor-led nutrition and wellness brand The Healthy Codes introduces Gentle Grains, its purpose-driven Smart-Nutrition Atta range featuring Code Lean and Code Little Legends. The formulations have been developed around the idea of bringing thoughtfully selected range of grains, pulses and other nutrient-rich ingredients into familiar Indian meals, while keeping everyday food practical and recognizable.

The philosophy behind Gentle Grains is rooted in looking at everyday foods through the lens of ingredient diversity and informed nutrition choices, rather than treating nutrition as something that needs to exist separately from regular family meals.

At the heart of Gentle Grains by The Healthy Codes, are two formulations developed for different multiple household needs.

Code Lean has been formulated as a Smart-Nutrition Atta for everyday family meals. According to information published by The Healthy Codes, its formulation combines black wheat, jowar, yellow moong dal, moong dal isolate, green banana flour, jamun seed, methi seed, black pepper and ajwain. The formulation contains nine listed ingredients and provides 22 grams of protein per 100 grams, according to the company's published nutritional information.

Code Little Legends has been formulated with children in mind. Its formulation includes black wheat, black-eyed peas, yellow moong dal, ragi, almond, beetroot powder and ajwain. According to the company's published nutritional information, the formulation provides 17 grams of protein per 100 grams.

The ingredients in Code Lean & Code Little Legends have been carefully selected, with each ingredient serving a specific nutritional purpose. The proportions are thoughtfully designed to create a considered blend for their intended consumers. By bringing together diverse grains, pulses and other nutrient-rich ingredients, the formulations are designed to provide nutritional value as part of a varied and balanced diet.

Every ingredient and its proportion contributes to the overall formulation, with a focus on delivering everyday nourishment through a convenient staple. The objective is to make daily meals more nutrition-conscious while keeping them wholesome and suitable for regular household consumption.

Both Code Lean and Code Little Legends are designed to fit naturally into familiar Indian cooking rather than requiring families to adopt an entirely different eating pattern. As both blends are meant to fit the way families already cooks, the family can also use the Smart-Nutrition Atta for Cheelas & Homemade Indian Savory snacks, Idlis & Dosas, Breads, Pancakes & Sourdough, Dhokla, apart from everyday preparations like rotis, parathas, pooris.

The development also reflects growing consumer interest in understanding food labels, ingredients and the composition of products they bring homes. The Healthy Codes says its formulation philosophy focuses on selecting ingredients with a defined purpose while providing consumers with accessible information about the ingredients and nutritional profile of it's products.

Dr. Neha Singh, Founder & CEO of The Healthy Codes, said the company's objective goes beyond introducing another atta product into the market.

"Consumers are asking more questions about what goes into their everyday food. With Gentle Grains, our focus is on thoughtful formulation, transparency and making nutrition-conscious choices easier to understand and incorporate into everyday meals," said Dr. Neha Singh.

The company has also stated that product development places emphasis on testing, manufacturing standards and transparency. Ingredient information and nutritional details are made available through the company's product pages and packaging for consumers to review.

Both Code Lean and Code Little Legends are now live on The Healthy Codes website and are also available through major consumer-commerce platforms including Amazon and Blinkit, with Blinkit availability currently offered across select pincodes and locations. Learn more on the Gentle Grains Website.

For The Healthy Codes, the introduction of Gentle Grains represents a broader effort to encourage consumers to look at nutrition not only through specialised products or occasional dietary changes, but also through the everyday foods that regularly appear on the family table.

With Gentle Grains range, Code Lean and Code Little Legends, The Healthy Codes aims to contribute to the growing conversation around ingredient awareness, nutrient dense foods and practical approaches to everyday nutrition for Indian households.

About The Healthy Codes

The Healthy Codes is a doctor-led nutrition and wellness brand founded by Dr. Neha Singh. The brand focuses on developing food and wellness products with an emphasis on ingredient transparency, purposeful formulations and practical everyday nutrition. Apart from, Gentle Grains, featuring Code Lean and Code Little Legends, it's product portfolio also includes Code Protein (Vegan Protein Isolate Blend available in Coffee, Chocolate & Strawberry flavor) Collagens (Code Collagen - Glow for skin & Code Collagen Move for joints) Daily Essentials (Code Relax, Code Shield, Code Radiant), which are also carefully crafted products made out of handpicked ingredients.

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