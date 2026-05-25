A Powerhouse Alliance: Dreame Technology Names Cristiano Ronaldo as new Global Ambassador

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 25: Dreame Technology, a global leader in innovative home appliances and smart home solutions, today announced a historic global partnership with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. This collaboration represents a definitive milestone in the company's trajectory, uniting one of the world's most disciplined athletes with a brand defined by its relentless pursuit of technological perfection and quality supremacy.

- Under the theme 'Dreame to Win,' this landmark partnership redefines high-end living through a shared pursuit of excellence, discipline, and perfection

This appointment represents a strategic elevation of Dreame's global brand presence, reflecting the company's current stage of international maturity. After years of rapid expansion and consistent breakthroughs in high-speed motor technology and AI-driven systems, Dreame has solidified its position as a global benchmark, now reinforced by this high-profile partnership; A logical culmination of Dreame's growth, signaling its readiness to lead the high-end home appliance market on a truly global scale.

The alliance is rooted in a deep-seated alignment of values. In his respective field, Cristiano Ronaldo has become a global icon through unwavering self-discipline, perseverance, and a commitment to breaking through professional limits. These same principles form the backbone of Dreame's corporate philosophy: a focus on an enduring vision, technological leadership, and the continuous refinement of the user experience.

Speaking on the partnership, Cristiano Ronaldo shared, "I am always looking for partners who share my drive for excellence and my commitment to hard work. Dreame is a brand that innovates and delivers top-tier performance, making life easier and better. I am excited to join the Dreame family and support their mission to lead the global market."

Dreame to Win: Redefining the Future of Smart Living

Developed as the core of this partnership, 'Dreame to Win' embodies the convergence of a world-class winning mindset and advanced innovation, redefining smart living as a powerful tool to empower users in achieving excellence within their daily routines.

"This is more than a sponsorship; it is a powerful alliance between a technology leader and a world-class sports IP," said Colm Chang, Global President of Dreame. "We recognize each other's strength, vision, and long-termism. Cristiano's spirit of focus and excellence resonates deeply with our mission to lead the industry and influence the world through intelligent technology. Together, we are committed to bringing a high-quality, future-ready living experience to households globally."

Through this global partnership, Dreame will integrate Ronaldo's image across its comprehensive product categories, showcasing the brand's ability to deliver a sophisticated, efficient, and high-quality lifestyle. By combining Cristiano Ronaldo's cross-cultural influence with Dreame's cutting-edge ecosystem, the collaboration will highlight how intelligent technology can empower users to 'Dreame to Win' in their daily lives.

The collaboration encompasses Dreame's entire intelligent ecosystem, including:

- Indoor & Outdoor Smart Cleaning

- Smart Major Appliances

- Personal Care

- Small Kitchen Appliances

"Dreame's dedication to breaking boundaries through innovation is something we truly believe in," added Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame Technology India. "We believe in the power of discipline and technology to improve lives. This partnership is an exciting opportunity to showcase how high-end technology and a winning mindset can create a better future for everyone."

For more information about the partnership and Dreame's latest products, please visit https://in.dreametech.com/

About Dreame India:

Dreame Technology started operations in India in early 2023. Our roots delve into the heart of tech, aiming to revolutionize daily life for our global consumers. Currently, the company offers products across robotic vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and grooming. All Dreame products are available on Amazon.

About Dreame Technology:

Founded in 2017, Dreame Technology ("Dreame" for short) is an international tech firm constantly seeking innovation and delivering new levels of daily life convenience for its global consumers. Pushing tech boundaries lies at the very heart of Dreame. In 2015, the company's founding team pioneered high-speed digital motors, the building blocks of smart appliances. Subsequently, Dreame continued its journey by developing intelligent algorithms. This combination has granted our products distinctive edges. So far, Dreame has applied for up to 6,004 patents worldwide, 2637 already authorized and 2183 invention patents. Dreame's smart products aim to save individuals' time on household chores so they can focus more on pursuing their dream life through our major product lines: robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, and high-speed hair dryers. Yet, our ambitions soar even higher. Robotic lawn mowers, cordless robotic pool cleaners, and commercial food delivery robots are under development, with more lineups in the pipeline.

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