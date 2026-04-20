A reimagined Forest Hill Resort-FHR, aims to usher in an era of 'luxury wilderness lifestyle'

VMPL

Chandigarh [India], April 20: In a massive boost to an eco-friendly luxury experiential lifestyle & refined hospitality, the iconic Forest Hill Resort (FHR), nestled in the pristine Shivalik foothills - adjacent to the sprawling Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary, has unveiled a bold new vision that redefines luxury wilderness hospitality in North India.

Notably ,FHR is located on the outskirts of Chandigarh, at just a 15 min drive from the 'City Beautiful'.

FHR has re-invented itself, and launched its all-new Club House, marking a key milestone in the resort's transformation into a luxury eco-tourism destination in the wilderness. On the side-lines of the launch, Senior Director - Devinder Sandhu, along with Karan Datta, General Manager; Chef Amardeep Singh and Chef Arshi Naeem, interacted with the media, sharing insights into FHR's vision, the concept behind the new clubhouse & more.

Devinder Sandhu, said, "Luxury today is about authenticity, space and connection with nature. At Forest Hill Resort, we are not just offering a destination; we are creating a way of life that integrates sustainability, wellness, and refined hospitality. Our vision is to build a community that values conscious living while delivering long-term lifestyle and investment value."

The all-new clubhouse, features a striking glass structure with a clear roof, private dining spaces, and the elegant outdoor venue 'Le Jardin'.

"Our kitchen is aptly named The Vana and the menu has been crafted as a journey of flavours -- from comforting estate-style dishes to globally inspired plates. Signature offerings like the Blue Cheese Naan Pockets, Old Delhi Mutton Seekh, and Truffle Dal Makhani reflect our focus on bold taste, quality ingredients, and refined execution," said Chef Amardeep.

"At The Vana, we wanted every dish to feel both nostalgic and elevated. From indulgent signatures like Kashmiri Rogan Josh to desserts like the Valrhona Chocolate Fondant and our Flamed Vanilla Mille-Feuille, each element is designed to create a memorable, immersive dining experience," added Chef Arshi.

The resort offers a refined multi-cuisine programme spanning Indian, Continental, Pan-Asian, and Oriental dishes, crafted using fresh ingredients sourced directly from FHR farms.

Devinder Sandhu said, "At a time when the definition of luxury is evolving beyond opulence to immersive and meaningful living, we are pioneering a nature-first approach, where one can experience a lifestyle deeply connected with the land through farm-to-table dining, organic produce and thoughtfully curated outdoor experiences that celebrate wildlife, birdlife and ecological harmony."

Speaking on the vision behind Forest Hill Resort, Devinder Sandhu highlighted that a key differentiator of the project is its responsible development philosophy, with less than 20% of the land allocated for construction to preserve natural flora and fauna. Built using local materials and techniques, the resort is designed to blend seamlessly with its surroundings while minimizing ecological impact.

He noted that FHR promotes conscious, slow living within an eco-sanctuary. Notably, FHR features over 50 outdoor activities and experiences, including a golf course, off-roading, horseback riding, hiking, biking, boating, wildlife safari,bird watching ,zip-lining and a dedicated spa and yoga centre .

Sandhu further shared that the resort is in advanced talks with leading international hospitality brands to introduce premium branded residences, bringing global service standards and enhanced asset appreciation. He also highlighted the partnership with The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), which will manage the wilderness lodge as a collection of boutique luxury wilderness cottages at the property. The hospitality portfolio will soon expand with the soft launch of these cottages, followed by phased introductions of villas and branded residences in association with a leading five-star international hospitality brand.

"We are having twin helipads too", for charter heli-services, said Sandhu. "A gated golf estate, in close proximity to Chandigarh, is another USP. Our goal is to create a future-ready destination where luxury and ecology coexist in balance," Sandhu added.

Spread across 2,000 acres of lush greenery and bordered by 10,000 acres of protected forest, the resort is all set to establish new benchmarks by seamlessly integrating nature, sustainability, and curated luxury experiences.

FHR is positioned as a perfect 'wilderness getaway' for those planning a weekend escape from the hustle & bustle of city life.

For more information log onto- www.foresthillresort.com

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