NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 17: Buying a smartphone is often about finding the right camera, battery, performance and price. From setting up a new phone and navigating software updates to seeking technical assistance or getting a device repaired, after-sales support plays an equally important role in shaping consumer satisfaction. Recognising this, Ai+ Smartphone is strengthening its focus on the complete ownership journey, ensuring that customer support remains an integral part of the brand experience beyond the initial purchase.

With an established network of over 800 authorised service centres and plans to expand to more than 1,000 service touchpoints across India, Ai+ Smartphone is working towards making after-sales assistance more accessible. Customers can seek support through authorised service centres, dedicated helplines, email and digital platforms for device-related queries, software support and repairs. The Ai+ Assistance App further simplifies the process by enabling customers to locate service centres, and access troubleshooting assistance.

Through standardised service processes, technician training, improved case tracking and closer coordination between customer support and technical teams, Ai+ aims to address concerns efficiently. The company targets a service resolution turnaround of three to four days, depending on the nature of the issue and spare-parts availability. In cases where repair timelines are affected, handset replacements may also be facilitated wherever required and feasible to minimise customer inconvenience.

Ai+ Smartphone follows a structured approach to collecting feedback, monitoring customer concerns and coordinating follow-ups. Inputs gathered through service interactions and customer experiences are shared with relevant teams to help identify recurring concerns and inform improvements in software, device performance and service processes.

For Ai+ Smartphone, the focus is not only on making technology accessible at the point of purchase, but also on building lasting consumer confidence through reliable support, greater transparency and continued engagement throughout the device's lifecycle.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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