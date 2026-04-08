A Spectacular Celebration of Couture, Creativity, and Celebrity: Bombay Times Fashion Week 2026 Concludes in Grand Style at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: The city's fashion landscape reached a dazzling high as Bombay Times Fashion Week 2026 unfolded into a three-day spectacle of couture, innovation, and star power at the iconic Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Bringing together celebrated designers, emerging talent, retail powerhouses, and some of the biggest names from entertainment and sports, this edition stood as a vibrant testament to the ever-evolving narrative of Indian fashion.

Day 1: A Regal Opening with Heritage and Star Power

The showcase opened on a regal note with Adhvaria Silk, where heritage craftsmanship took centre stage, elevated by the timeless elegance of Gautami Kapoor. The celebration of luxury deepened with Adamantine Jewellery presents Rishi & Vibhuti, featuring Pratibha Ranta as the muse.

The momentum continued with the Amity School of Fashion Technology (Amity University Mumbai), where Altamash Faraz and Madirashi Mundle brought youthful dynamism to the runway. Modern femininity found expression through Vaishali Agarwal's showcase, with Alaya F captivating audiences.

Anaida Parvaneh presented 'Azuli' by Nikki, headlined by Rajat Bedi, adding a refined contemporary layer to the evening. The opening day culminated in a powerful grand finale by Samant Chauhan, where badminton icon Saina Nehwal brought strength and grace to the ramp, setting a majestic tone for the days ahead.

Bombay Times Fashion Week is now positioned as the most dynamic public platform in India for emerging designers, a strong showcase of the incredible burgeoning fashion talent from across the country. This year's edition stayed true to its tradition of introducing innovative, exciting fashion even while highlighting traditional craftsmanship, staying true to its ethos of reflecting the evolving tastes of modern India while serving to bring contemporary fashion closer to the consumer.

Mr. Sameer Sainani, President, Optimal Media Solutions, said, "Bombay Times Fashion Week plays a crucial role in shaping the fashion ecosystem by offering a strong platform for emerging talent alongside established voices. The showcase captured how fashion is not just presented but also experienced and embraced by consumers today. With a seamless blend of heritage-inspired couture and modern aesthetics, BTFW continues to reinforce its position as one of the country's most definitive platforms for fashion and lifestyle."

Day 2: A Fusion of Retail Power, Glamour, and Experimental Design

Day 2 unfolded as a vibrant blend of experimentation and mainstream appeal. Sasmira's Institute of Design and Textiles (SIDT) opened the day with Isha Malviya, followed by Vastra by Mala Munde with Aamna Sharif exuding timeless elegance. Shivani Nirupam added a contemporary edge with Sahher Bambba.

Retail giants brought high-energy appeal to the runway, with Trends led by Palak Tiwari and Shoppers Stop featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh. The glamour quotient soared as Bagline Juicy Couture took centre stage with Disha Patani commanding attention with her bold presence.

A defining highlight of the day was House of Marigold presenting IDOL X Rohit Verma Couture--a theatrical showcase by Rohit Verma featuring Bipasha Basu and Taha Shah Badussha. Adding a global dimension, Shivani Singh, who specially travelled from the USA and also walked the runway, evocatively brought "Banaras Ki Goonj" to life--an artistic expression that seamlessly bridged international sensibilities with the richness of Indian heritage.

Day 3: A Grand Culmination of Global Luxury and Cinematic Elegance

The final day carried forward the momentum with French Avenue presenting Rajdeep Ranawat, brought to life by Tejasswi Prakash. Global luxury was showcased by VAZANEH by Prbhjiit Maniktala with Farhana Bodi, while Jacqueline Fernandez added star presence as a special guest.

Innovation and emerging talent took centre stage with Skinnovation presents Pink Porcupines featuring Soumya Tandon, followed by NIF Global Navi Mumbai (Vashi) with Chitrangada Singh bringing commanding elegance to the ramp. SR Queens Media presenting House of Nivedit showcased bold sophistication with Harshvardhan Rane.

The grand finale by ace couturier Suneet Varma marked a breathtaking conclusion, with Medha Shankr and Avinash Tiwary delivering a cinematic and elegant closing moment that encapsulated the spirit of the entire showcase.

Commenting on the successful culmination, Aarti Notiyal, Director, Bubble Communication, said:

"Bombay Times Fashion Week 2026 showcased how fashion today transcends beyond garments to become a powerful medium of storytelling and influence. As Bubble Communication celebrates 15 remarkable years, this milestone further strengthens our commitment to creating impactful narratives. Our focus was to ensure that every designer's vision translated into meaningful visibility across media and digital platforms, creating a strong and lasting impact."

Throughout the three days, Bubble Communication led the Media & Influencer outreach, ensuring seamless coordination and expansive visibility for all participating designers, showstoppers, and partner brands.

As the curtains fall, Bombay Times Fashion Week 2026 reinforces its position as one of India's most definitive fashion platforms--where creativity, culture, and celebrity converge to shape the future of style.

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