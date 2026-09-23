A Unique Multigenerational Community for Senior Citizens and Families: Lamose Infra LLP Launches Gratitude 84 in Gurugram

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 23: Lamose Infra LLP conducted the grand Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of its ambitious project, "Gratitude 84," in Sector 84, Gurugram. Designed around the evolving needs of senior citizens and modern families, the project is envisioned as a secure, comfortable and enriching community where senior citizens can enjoy an independent lifestyle or live together with their children and grandchildren.

The name "Gratitude 84" reflects the core philosophy of the project-gratitude and respect for senior citizens who have dedicated a significant part of their lives to their families and society. The project aims to provide them with a dignified, safe, healthy and comfortable environment where they can enjoy a fulfilling life with modern facilities, professional care and a strong sense of community.

Importantly, Gratitude 84 is not envisioned as a community exclusively for senior citizens living separately from their families. It is designed to provide flexibility for different family needs. Senior citizens can choose to live independently while having access to support, care and community facilities, or they can live together with their children and grandchildren, creating a comfortable multigenerational living environment where families can stay connected while enjoying modern amenities.

The project is being envisioned as a distinctive senior-focused residential development that brings together healthcare, safety, care, wellness, recreation and community living under one integrated development. The objective is to create more than just a residential space by offering an environment designed around the physical, emotional and social well-being of senior citizens and their families.

One of the key features of the project is its planned healthcare and medical support system. Keeping the health requirements of senior citizens in mind, the project includes provisions for 24x7 medical assistance, medical facilities, a medical room, emergency support and life-saving facilities. The development also focuses on provisions for doctor availability and nursing assistance whenever required.

An emergency assistance button is also planned to enable residents to seek immediate help during critical situations. The facility is intended to make emergency support quicker and more accessible for senior residents, while providing their families with greater peace of mind.

The project is also planned with a range of lifestyle and wellness facilities, including a meditation centre, yoga and fitness facilities, clubhouse, swimming pool, walking tracks, library, indoor games and community spaces. These amenities are designed not only for senior residents but also to encourage interaction and engagement among family members across generations.

Gratitude 84 aims to create a living environment where senior citizens can experience comfortable housing, care, companionship, independence and peace of mind, while families can continue to share everyday moments under one roof. Whether seniors choose to live independently or with their children and grandchildren, the project is envisioned to provide an environment that supports both choices.

The concept also recognises the changing needs of today's families. With children often living in different cities or managing demanding professional lives, families increasingly seek living spaces where senior parents can have access to safety, healthcare and community facilities without losing their independence or connection with their loved ones. Gratitude 84 seeks to address this need through an integrated community-based approach.

Located in Sector 84, Gurugram, Gratitude 84 also benefits from its strategic location, with proximity to the Dwarka Expressway and major connectivity routes, providing convenient access to key parts of Gurugram and the National Capital Region.

Environmental considerations have also been incorporated into the project planning, with emphasis on green spaces, natural light and improved ventilation to create a healthier and more pleasant living environment.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was attended by CEO Bhaswar Paul, Vice President - Sales & Operations Anil Bajaj, Promoter Ashok Kumar, Pawan Dhaiya and Garvit Gupta, along with several prominent personalities from the industry.

The company's vision is to create a place where senior citizens can experience respect, security, independence and a sense of belonging, while their children and grandchildren can also enjoy the benefits of living in a thoughtfully planned community. The project aims to bring together generations while giving every family the flexibility to choose the living arrangement that works best for them.

The Bhoomi Pujan marks an important milestone in the development of Gratitude 84, presenting a new approach to senior living and retirement communities-one where homes are complemented by healthcare, wellness, recreation, care and family-oriented community living.

With Gratitude 84, Lamose Infra LLP aims to take a meaningful step towards creating a safe, healthy, dignified and fulfilling lifestyle for senior citizens, while building a community where families and generations can live together-or independently-according to their individual needs and choices.

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