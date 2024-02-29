A Win for Kabaddi and a Better Future for the Youngsters Is Our Wish: PKL Season 10 Coaches Share Thoughts in Panga Roundtable

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 29: Some of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 coaches got together to share their thoughts on the tenth season so far. Speaking about his wish for the future, the Puneri Paltan Head Coach BC Ramesh said, "A win for Kabaddi and a better future for the youngsters. This is our wish."

Dabang Delhi K.C. Head coach Rambir Singh Khokhar was proud of the younger members of his team, who have done well to take their side to the playoffs. Highlighting several players, he said, "Our team's defence and offence have been very good. Naveen was in good form and after his injury, Ashu did very well. He has improved, especially after becoming the captain of the team."

Haryana Steelers' Head Coach Manpreet Singh reiterated that despite doing well in the league stage, his team will need to be careful in the Playoffs, "We use players depending on the situations that the team is in. In a match that the players give their 100%, that team usually goes on to win the game. In the playoffs, we need to be very careful. Our league stage mistakes will not count much because this is a different set of matches."

To wrap up the proceedings, Puneri Paltan head coach BC Ramesh lauded young defender Abinesh Nadarajan, saying, "Abinesh is a great player. He is a very good defender. He is looking to master different tackling techniques. This will help benefit the teams as well. He needs to work on his performances and he will surely play for the national team."

Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and for free on Disney+ hotstar.

For all live updates on Pro Kabaddi league, log on to www.prokabaddi.com, download the Official Pro Kabaddi app or follow @prokabaddi on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Threads.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)