AARAV Fragrances and Flavors Launches AARAV Intelligence to Enable Dynamic, Consumer-Led FMCG Innovation

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: AARAV Fragrances and Flavors Pvt. Ltd. has launched AARAV Intelligence, a new intelligence capability designed to strengthen the company's proposition as a consumer-led fragrance and flavor innovation partner. New intelligence capability combines AARAV's market and innovation intelligence with rapid consumer research co-powered by Flickly to bring data-backed decision-making closer to fragrance and flavor development.

AARAV Intelligence serves as the umbrella for AARAV's growing consumer, market, trend and innovation intelligence capabilities. It combines AARAV's own research and industry intelligence with rapid, AI-powered consumer research co-powered by Flickly.

Bringing Consumer Research Closer to Product Development

As part of AARAV Intelligence, the Consumer Intelligence capability is co-powered by Flickly, an AI-powered consumer research platform specialising in concept testing, pack testing, preference studies and category deep-dives. It enables brands to validate ideas and make data-backed decisions rapidly under the AARAV Intelligence proposition.

Integrated into AARAV's fragrance and flavor innovation process, this capability brings targeted consumer research into the holistic product development journey.

The proposition: AARAV Intelligence helps FMCG brands move from assuming what consumers want toward developing products informed by actual consumer needs, market developments and emerging trends.

Consumer Intelligence studies can be deployed across different stages of fragrance and flavor development, from pre-development concept validation to post-development evaluation. Research can explore fragrance and flavor preferences, packaging ideas, product concepts and names, usage occasions, purchase drivers, price segments, premiumisation and consumer segments.

Designed to bridge the gap between informal consumer feedback and large-scale traditional market research, this provides an agile research layer for focused innovation questions. Customers can use it to understand which fragrance or flavor territories resonate, what consumers associate with premiumization, which product benefits matter most or which concepts demonstrate stronger potential.

For larger organizations, AARAV Intelligence is designed to complement existing Consumer & Market Insights functions, providing an agile, fragrance- and flavor-focused layer of intelligence within the development process. For emerging and mid-sized brands, it provides access to structured consumer research that may otherwise be difficult to incorporate into routine product development.

From Insight to Creation

The core value of AARAV Intelligence lies not simply in providing research, but in connecting intelligence directly with AARAV's fragrance and flavor expertise and creative capabilities.

Consumer findings, market developments and emerging trends can be translated into sharper briefs and clearer creative direction for perfumers, flavorists and product development teams. This helps customers make more informed development decisions, reduce uncertainty and create products that are more closely aligned with their target consumers.

Vinay Vaze, Promoter, AARAV Fragrances and Flavors Pvt. Ltd., said:

"The idea behind AARAV Intelligence is to bring consumer and market understanding much closer to the entire product development process. Fragrance and flavor decisions should not exist in isolation from what consumers are actually seeking or how markets are evolving. By connecting rapid consumer research with AARAV's own market intelligence and creative expertise, we want to help our customers build sharper briefs, make more informed innovation decisions and ultimately develop products that are more relevant to their consumers."

The launch of AARAV Intelligence marks another step in AARAV's evolution toward an insight-led approach to fragrance and flavor innovation, connecting consumer understanding and market intelligence forward into creative development and product innovation.

About AARAV Fragrances and Flavors Pvt. Ltd.

AARAV is a professionally managed, privately owned company founded in 2007 with a family heritage since 1922. Today, it is one of India's top three Fragrance, Flavor and Ingredient Houses. The company serves clients in over 30 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. With a team of over 350 professionals and operations spanning Maharashtra (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Palghar) and Bengaluru, AARAV continues to grow and deliver innovation-driven solutions across FMCG sectors.

Discover more about AARAV: www.aarav.cobr/>Contact

AARAV Fragrances and Flavors Pvt. Ltd.

Email: marketing@aarav.co

Website: www.aarav.co

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