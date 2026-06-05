Aarti Industries Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Rating 2026, Ranking Among the Top 1% of Companies Globally

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global speciality chemicals company, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious EcoVadis Platinum Rating 2026, achieving an outstanding score of 87/100 and securing a position among the Top 1% of companies assessed globally by EcoVadis.

- EcoVadis score rises to 87/100, reflecting a decade-long sustainability journey and reinforcing Aarti's position among the world's leading sustainability performers.

The achievement marks a significant milestone in Aarti Industries' sustainability journey. The Company's EcoVadis score improved from 78 in the previous assessment to 87 in 2026, while demonstrating a remarkable progression from 38 in 2017 to 87 today; an improvement of 49 points over the past decade.

EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings, evaluating companies across four key pillars: Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Global customers and supply chain partners widely use the ratings to assess sustainability performance, transparency and responsible business conduct.

The Platinum Rating reflects the maturity of Aarti Industries' sustainability management systems and reinforces its commitment to integrating sustainability into business strategy, operations and decision-making. It also strengthens the Company's position as a trusted partner for customers who increasingly prioritise responsible, transparent and resilient supply chains.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Suyog Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Aarti Industries Limited, said:

"Achieving the EcoVadis Platinum Rating and being recognised among the Top 1% of companies globally is a proud milestone for Aarti Industries. This recognition reflects years of focused effort to embed sustainability into how we operate, innovate and grow as an organisation. Our score has progressed from 38 in 2017 to 87 today, demonstrating the strength of our commitment to responsible manufacturing, ethical business practices, environmental stewardship and sustainable procurement. This achievement builds on our broader sustainability journey, with Aarti Industries having an exceptional Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) Score of 78 in the S & P Global Sustainability Assessment 2026, up from 62 the previous year. AIL is also part of the S & P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the second consecutive year and ranked in the 98th percentile globally within the chemical sector. Together, these recognitions reinforce our position as a r esponsible and future-ready organisation committed to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders."

Out of over 9,200 companies evaluated worldwide across 59 industries in the S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, only 848 made the Sustainability Yearbook 2026. In the chemicals sector, AIL is one of 37 companies included globally, from over 400 assessed. Among seven Indian chemical firms in the Yearbook, AartiIndustrieshadthehighestCSAScoreof78, highlighting its leadership in global chemical sustainability.

Over the years, Aarti Industries has continued to strengthen its sustainability framework through initiatives focused on environmental stewardship, resource efficiency, responsible sourcing, workplace safety, employee well-being, ethics, governance excellence and stakeholder engagement. Sustainability remains deeply integrated into the Company's business strategy, enabling it to drive responsible growth while supporting customer aspirations for more resilient and sustainable value chains.

The EcoVadis Platinum Rating further enhances Aarti Industries' credentials among global customers, many of whom increasingly integrate sustainability performance into supplier qualification, responsible sourcing and long-term business partnerships. The recognition also reinforces AIL's vision of being a Global Partner of Choice, delivering innovative chemistry solutions while creating lasting value for customers, investors, employees, communities and society.

About Aarti Industries Limited (AIL):

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The Company ranks 1st-4th globally across 75% of its portfolio and is a "Partner of Choice" for various Major Global & Domestic Customers. At the heart of AIL's operations is a dedication to sustainable development, seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship into its business model through cutting-edge technologies and robust infrastructure to deliver solutions that balance economic growth with ecological responsibility. The Company's commitment to innovative and sustainable practices, along with its immense care for its people and the planet, defines its path to success.

Website - www.aarti-industries.com

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries/

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