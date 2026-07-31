Aarti Industries Delivers Promising Q1 FY27; Reaffirms Long-Term Growth Outlook

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global speciality chemicals company, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The results were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held earlier today.

The Company delivered a strong start to FY27, reporting approximately 79% year-on-year and 13% quarter-on-quarter EBITDA growth, driven by an optimised product mix, inventory, and forex gains despite volume degrowth in a challenging global operating environment.

The quarter was marked by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which disrupted global supply chains, increased freight costs, and put inflationary pressure on crude-linked raw materials. Despite these headwinds, AIL effectively managed the situation through proactive market diversification, strong customer engagement and agile supply chain management.

The temporary disruption in exports to West Asia impacted the Company's Energy business during the quarter. However, the Company successfully redirected a significant portion of these volumes to other international markets, limiting the overall business impact and reinforcing the strength of its diversified global customer base.

The Company also continued to make steady progress on its long-term growth initiatives. The Zone IV expansion and chlorotoluene value chain projects were affected by labour constraints by about 4-6 months and are expected to be commissioned in phases over the next three quarters. The PEDA and MPP products have entered the customer qualification phase and are expected to ramp up over the next two quarters as the MPP plants get operationalised in Q2 FY27.

In line with its long-term capital allocation strategy, the Company's FY27 capital expenditure programme remains on track within the guided range of ₹700-800 crore, supporting future growth across high-value speciality chemical platforms.

Financial Highlights (Q1 FY27)

On a consolidated basis:

- Revenue from Operations stood at ₹2,627 crore, registering approximately 41% YoY growth.

- EBITDA stood at ₹385 crore, reflecting stable operating performance despite temporary pressure on raw material costs.

- Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹155 crore, registering 260% YoY growth.

- Capital expenditure during the quarter stood at ₹180 crore.

Business Highlights & Outlook

Sustainability Leadership: Achieved the EcoVadis Platinum Rating with a score of 87/100, placing Aarti Industries among the top 1% of companies globally for sustainability performance.

Strategic Partnerships: Long-term customer contracts continue to progress well and remain stable. The Superform JV remains on track for commissioning and ramp-up in Q2 FY27, while execution of the Re Aarti chemical recycling project is progressing as planned for commissioning in H2 FY27.

Capacity Expansion: Successfully completed the Fuel Additives capacity expansion from 290 KTPA to 360 KTPA in July 2026, strengthening the Company's ability to meet future demand.

Digital & AI Transformation: Continued to build enterprise-wide digital and analytics capabilities while accelerating AI adoption across the organisation, with 40+ GenAI use cases executed during the quarter to improve efficiency, reliability and productivity.

Operational Excellence & Cost Optimisation: Continued cost optimisation initiatives across value chains through digital, advanced analytics and engineering interventions, with 70% of identified ideas implemented, delivering improvements in productivity, energy efficiency and product yields.

Outlook: The Company remains cautiously optimistic on the outlook for FY27. Stable demand in key industries and emerging recoveries, combined with upcoming capacity expansions, customer qualifications, and operational excellence initiatives, are set to drive future growth.

Commenting on the performance, Mr Suyog Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, said:

"We have begun FY27 with encouraging momentum, delivering healthy growth despite a dynamic global operating environment. Our performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio, disciplined execution and our ability to respond quickly to changing market conditions while continuing to serve customers seamlessly across geographies. While these disruptions affected Q1 volumes, we expect volumes to recover in Q2 as demand scenarios tend to improve.

During the quarter, we effectively managed geopolitical disruptions by leveraging our global market presence and operational flexibility. At the same time, we continued to advance our strategic growth agenda, with key expansion projects progressing as planned and customer engagements across new platforms gaining momentum. Our ability to manage inventory and global supply chain insulated us from a significant RM deficit and supported better pricing with customers.

While near-term macroeconomic uncertainties continue to persist, the fundamentals of our business remain strong. Our focus remains on executing our growth roadmap, improving operational efficiency, strengthening customer partnerships and creating sustainable long-term value. With our strategic investments nearing completion and new capacities expected to come on stream, we are well positioned to capture future opportunities and drive profitable growth."

About Aarti Industries Limited

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The Company ranks among the top global manufacturers across a significant part of its product portfolio and is a trusted Partner of Choice for leading global and domestic customers. Sustainability, innovation and customer-centricity remain integral to AIL's long-term growth strategy.

Website: www.aarti-industries.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries

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