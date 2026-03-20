Aarti Industries Limited named 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading global speciality chemicals company, has received the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for Employee Engagement. The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award recognises organisations worldwide that set the benchmark for employee engagement and performance excellence. Winners demonstrate an exceptional ability to create an environment in which employees are deeply engaged, empowered, and aligned with the organisational purpose.

This recognition positions Aarti Industries among the global cohort of organisations that translate culture into measurable performance advantage by successfully building a high-performance culture rooted in trust, accountability and continuous development.

Despite ongoing disruption and rapid change across the workplace, Gallup found that Aarti Industries continues to set the standard for building a thriving, high-performance culture. The organisation creates an environment where employees feel valued, heard and equipped to do their best work, even amid complexity and uncertainty.

For a global manufacturing organisation operating in complex, safety-critical environments, this distinction highlights the strength of AIL's people-centric systems and cultural foundations.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr Manoj Sharma, President & CHRO of Aarti Industries, said,

"At Aarti Industries, this recognition from Gallup is deeply meaningful because it reflects the voice of our people. We have consciously built a culture where performance excellence and human connection go hand in hand. Our engagement practices ensure that every individual feels valued, heard, and empowered to contribute. Our sustained investment in building Aarti Engaging Leaders (AEL) has created a shared leadership language across the organisation, where every manager champions engagement as a core responsibility. This journey has been anchored in strengthening manager capability, fostering trust-led leadership, and creating an environment of continuous growth and belonging. This award validates a core belief that consistent investment in people builds a resilient, purpose-driven, and high-performing organisation. As we move forward, we remain committed to shaping a workplace where engagement and employee well-being are a way of life."

Gallup's research consistently shows that organisations that prioritise both people and performance are better positioned for long-term success. Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organisations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organisations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, well-being and organisational citizenship.

For Aarti Industries, this recognition reinforces its strategic focus on building a sustainable, high-performance organisation in which culture, capability, and commercial outcomes are deeply interconnected.

For a complete list of GEWA winners, visit the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners page. Learn more about the awards here.

About Aarti Industries Limited (AIL)

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL) is one of the world's leading speciality chemical companies, combining process chemistry with scale-up engineering competence. The Company globally ranks at 1st - 4th position for 75% of its portfolio and is 'Partner of Choice' for various Major Global & Domestic Customers. At the heart of AIL's operations is a dedication to sustainable development, seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship into its business model by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a robust infrastructure to deliver solutions that balance economic growth with ecological responsibility. The company's commitment to innovative and sustainable practices, along with its immense care for its people and the planet, defines its path to success.

Website - www.aarti-industries.com/

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/aarti-industries/

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organisations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviours of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organisation in the world.

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