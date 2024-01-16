Aastha Hospital & IVF Centre: Pioneering Excellence in Healthcare and Fertility Solutions in Delhi

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: Nestled in the heart of West Delhi, New Mahavir Nagar (Tilak Nagar) Aastha Hospital & IVF Centre stands as a hope for those seeking exceptional healthcare, advanced fertility solutions, and comprehensive pediatric care. Established in 2008 by the visionary duo of Dr. Sanjay Jain (MBBS, DNB - Pediatrics) and the highly qualified Dr. Geeta Jain (MBBS, MD - Obstetrics & Gynecology, with additional certification in ART from Kiel University), Aastha Hospital has blossomed into a multi-specialty haven dedicated to patient well-being.

Years of Expertise, a Multitude of Specialties:

With over a decade of dedicated service, Aastha Hospital has garnered the trust of countless patients. It is a 50-bed NABH-accredited hospital with a commitment to quality healthcare infrastructure and patient safety. Beyond its promising facility, Aastha Hospital boasts a team of highly qualified and experienced doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals across diverse specialties. From General Medicine and Pediatrics to Obstetrics & Gynecology and Laparoscopic Surgery, the hospital caters to various medical needs, ensuring comprehensive care under one roof. We take pride in being an exclusive hospital with 24x7 child specialists available, ensuring that your little ones receive expert care around the clock. Additionally, Aastha Hospital is committed to making healthcare accessible, offering cashless treatment for all major Third-Party Administrators (TPAs). We are empaneled through CGHS, DGHS, ECHS, CAPF, AIR INDIA CEREC, NITRD, BMTPS, SAI JECT, CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HARYANA DERC, DELHI TRANSCO LTD, HLL INFRA TESCH LTD, and DELHI POLICE, providing a wide range of credit facilities to cater to diverse healthcare needs. Your health and the health of your loved ones are our top priorities at Aastha Hospital & IVF Centre. At Aastha Hospital, we strive to provide a holistic approach to healthcare, combining fertility solutions and Pediatric care (PICU, NICU, Neonatal Care) all under one roof along with in-house lab and Pharmacy 24/7.

Fertility Treatments with a Heart:

Aastha Hospital's IVF Centre in Delhi stands as a beacon of hope for couples struggling with infertility. The center, equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by renowned fertility specialists, offers a spectrum of assisted reproductive techniques, including IUI, IVF, and ICSI. Each patient receives personalized care and emotional support throughout their journey, making Aastha Hospital a heaven of compassion and hope for those yearning to build their families.

A Legacy of Recognition:

Aastha Hospital's accolades extend far beyond certifications. For three consecutive years - 2017, 2019, and 2020 - Reader's Digest India Today Group gave them the "Most Trusted Hospital Award in IVF/Gynecology Centre in Delhi-NCR." This recognition speaks volumes about their commitment to helping couples overcome the challenges of infertility and experience the joy of parenthood.

Dr Sanjay Jain is an active participant and Guest in many IMA, DMA, and other Pediatric Societies and Conferences. He is a recognized face in Pediatric care and a patient-friendly Consultant.

Choose Aastha Hospital, Choose Well-being:

Whether you seek routine check-ups, specialized treatment, or hope to build your family, Aastha Hospital & IVF Centre offers a sanctuary of healing and expertise. With its unwavering commitment to quality healthcare, cutting-edge technologies, and a patient-centric approach, Aastha Hospital stands as your dependable partner in health and well-being.

Choose for a healthier you, choose Aastha Hospital & IVF Centre today. Where "Care is Culture."

For More Information

Website: https://www.aasthahospitalivfcentre.in/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/aasthahospitalandivfcentre

Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aasthahospitalandivfcentre

Address: L-2/50, Outer Ring Rd, opp. Kangra Niketan Road, opposite Vikaspuri, New Mahavir Nagar, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110018

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)