Aastha Spintex IPO Opens; SEBI-Registered Research Analysts Cite Capacity Expansion and Financial Growth in 'Subscribe' Recommendations

VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 30: Aastha Spintex Limited, a Gujarat-based cotton yarn manufacturer, has opened its ₹170 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) for subscription. The public issue opened on June 29 and will close on July 1, 2026, with the company's shares proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 6, 2026, subject to completion of the issue process and regulatory approvals.

The IPO is a 100% fresh issue, with the proceeds proposed to be utilised primarily towards the acquisition of Falcon Yarns, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes, as disclosed in the company's offer documents.

Several SEBI-registered Research Analysts have initiated coverage of the issue and have assigned a "Subscribe" rating for investors with a medium- to long-term investment horizon. According to their published research reports, the recommendation is based on factors including the company's recent financial performance, the proposed acquisition of Falcon Yarns, planned capacity expansion, operational efficiencies, and exposure to India's growing textile sector.

A key component of the company's growth strategy is the proposed acquisition of Falcon Yarns, a spinning unit located in Gondal, Gujarat. According to the company, the acquisition is expected to significantly enhance its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its position in the cotton yarn segment.

The company has reported strong financial improvement over the past few years. As per its disclosed financial statements, total income increased from ₹239.69 crore in FY2023 to ₹352.17 crore in FY2025, while net profit rose from ₹1.06 crore to ₹22.92 crore during the same period. The company has also reported improvements in operating profitability and return ratios.

Aastha Spintex has additionally invested in renewable energy infrastructure, including solar and wind power installations, as part of its efforts to improve operational efficiency and reduce dependence on conventional power sources.

India's textile industry continues to benefit from favourable policy initiatives, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and the PM MITRA programme, alongside increasing global sourcing diversification. Industry estimates indicate long-term growth opportunities for Indian textile manufacturers as domestic demand and export potential continue to expand.

Research reports covering the IPO have highlighted several strengths, including the company's expansion strategy, improving financial performance, and sector outlook. However, the reports also note investment risks such as volatility in cotton prices, competitive industry dynamics, execution of the proposed acquisition, and the risks generally associated with investing in SME public issues.

Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the research reports of SEBI-registered Research Analysts, and other statutory disclosures before making any investment decision.

About Aastha Spintex Limited

Aastha Spintex Limited is a Gujarat-based manufacturer of cotton yarn catering to domestic and international markets. The company focuses on manufacturing value-added yarn products and has undertaken investments aimed at improving operational efficiency and expanding production capacity.

Disclaimer: This press release is intended solely for informational purposes and is based on publicly available company disclosures and published research reports. References to "Subscribe" recommendations are attributable to SEBI-registered Research Analysts and do not constitute an investment recommendation or endorsement by the publisher. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Investors should carefully read the Red Herring Prospectus and consult qualified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

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