VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17: Highlighting the challenges associated with premature births and the importance of specialized neonatal care, AAYU Foundation and Ankura Hospital for Women and Children organized Preemethon 2.0, a large-scale, multi-city 5-km awareness walk across six cities - Hyderabad, Khammam, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Indore.

Organized on the occasion of World Prematurity Day, observed globally on November 15, the initiative witnessed the participation of over 4,500 people, bringing together families, healthcare professionals and members of the community to raise awareness about premature births and the importance of timely medical intervention and specialised neonatal care.

The initiative also received support from renowned celebrities and prominent social figures across participating cities, who joined the walks to extend their solidarity towards the cause. Actress and television presenter Rashmi Gautam attended the Hyderabad event as a special guest and joined participants during the awareness walk.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam, Founder and Managing Director, Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, said, "Premature birth remains an important public health concern. Raising awareness about timely medical care and the support available to these babies is essential. Through Preemethon, we hope to take this conversation beyond hospital walls, challenge misconceptions and bring communities together in support of every preemie. It is encouraging to see such large-scale participation across cities in support of this cause."

According to estimates published by WHO and UNICEF in their 2023 report, India recorded approximately 3.02 million preterm births in 2020, the highest number among countries globally. Against this backdrop, initiatives such as Preemethon play an important role in encouraging informed conversations about premature birth, highlighting advancements in neonatal healthcare and reinforcing the message that an early beginning does not define a child's future.

Through Preemethon 2.0, AAYU Foundation and Ankura Hospital for Women and Children aim to strengthen public awareness, encourage community participation and reiterate the importance of accessible, timely and specialized care for every premature baby.

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