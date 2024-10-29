Abacate International Introduces Signature Avocados to India: Creamier, tastier, and superior in every way

Abacate International

New Delhi [India], October 29: Abacate International, one of India's leading avocado importers, has unveiled its latest product line--Abacate Signature Avocados--a premium offering sourced from Kenya's Mount Elgon region. These avocados, known for their higher oil content and richer flavor, are set to redefine the standard for avocados in the Indian market. Grown in farms nestled in the fertile soils of Mount Elgon, these avocados boast a unique combination of a creamier texture and a larger, longer shape avocados, offering a distinctive difference from the regular Hass variety.

Abacate International, headquartered in Mumbai, has rapidly expanded its footprint across the country, with branches in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata. New locations in Chennai and Kerala are expected soon. Speaking about the launch, Abdul Kadir Memon, Director and Head of Business Development & Procurement, shared, "The Signature Avocados are a testament to our commitment to sourcing only the best. These avocados offer a superior taste and a higher oil content, providing Indian consumers with an entirely new experience in quality and flavor.

This new product line adds to Abacate International's established offerings, which include Abacate Premium, Abacate Gold, and Abacate Mini Gems. The new Signature line aims to elevate the brand's offerings even further. Speaking about the distribution strategy, Shahid Patka, Director and Head of Sales & Operations, said, "We are committed to bringing premium avocados to all corners of India. With our wide-reaching distribution network, these Signature Avocados will be available in both traditional markets and modern retail platforms to meet growing demand. As the market continues to grow, the company remains focused on creating awareness and making avocados an everyday item for Indian consumers."

Abdul Kadir concluded, "We remain dedicated to making avocados a staple in Indian households, and with this new product line, Abacate International continues to be India's choice for the finest avocados."

For more information:

ABACATE INTERNATIONAL

Email: info@abacate.in

Website: www.abacate.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Abacate International. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)