Abhay Bhutada Foundation Supports Young Athletes with Sports Kits on National Sports Day

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The Abhay Bhutada Foundation, led by CA Abhay Bhutada, marked National Sports Day by donating essential sports kits and equipment to talented students from the North East of India residing at Ishwarpuram Hostel in Pune.

The donation included footballs, tennis rackets, volleyballs, football studs, cricket bats, bags, water bottles, and specialized carriers for sports gear. This initiative reflects the Foundation's belief that no deserving athlete should suffer due to lack of financial support, equipment, or infrastructure.

CA Abhay Bhutada, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Chairman of Abhay Bhutada Foundation and TAB Global Ventures, said, "I have always believed that India does not lack talent; what is often missing are the right opportunities and support to help young talent reach its potential. At the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, we want to play our part in providing that support and ensuring deserving athletes get the opportunities they deserve. This National Sports Day is especially meaningful as we extend our support to students from the North East, a region that has produced some of India's finest sporting talent, including Olympic champions and footballers who have represented the country at the highest levels. Nurturing this talent is a collective responsibility, and it is important that we come together to give young athletes the resources and encouragement they need to move forward. I hope our support can help many of them take the next step in their sporting journey and make India proud."

The Abhay Bhutada Foundation works across education, healthcare, sports, cultural preservation and relief efforts. In education, it has supported hands-on STEM learning kits in rural and under-resourced schools along with scholarships for students in higher education. Beyond the classroom, it has backed sports tournaments that bring more players into the game and initiatives such as Shivsrushti in Pune that make cultural and historical learning accessible to more families. During floods in the state, the Foundation contributed ₹5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support families in need.

About Abhay Bhutada Foundation:

Founded in 2023, the Abhay Bhutada Foundation is dedicated to the upliftment, education, and growth of underprivileged sections of society. With a focus on long-term impact rather than short-term aid, the Foundation ensures that every project is designed for sustainability and measurable results. Fully funded by CA Abhay Bhutada without external fundraising, the Foundation supports initiatives in education, sports, and cultural preservation. Over a short span, its efforts have impacted lakhs of lives across Maharashtra, creating meaningful and lasting change.

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