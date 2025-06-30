Abhay Jindal, MD of Homeland Group, Named in ET Edge's Prestigious "40 Under 40" List of North India's Trailblazers

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 30: In a major industry recognition, Mr. Abhay Jindal, Managing Director of Homeland Group, has been named among ET Edge's "North India's Top 40 Under 40 Trailblazers"--a coveted list honouring the region's most dynamic and impactful young leaders.

At the forefront of Homeland Group's transformation, Mr. Jindal has led the charge in streamlining operations, accelerating project delivery, and introducing a tech-first approach to real estate development. His vision has been key to the success of iconic developments such as CP67 and other upcoming projects. Most notably, he co-conceptualised Homeland Global Park--North India's biggest ultra luxury mixed-use development--alongside fellow directors Umang Jindal and Mrinaal Mittal.

"I feel honoured to be named among ET Edge's Top 40 Under 40 Trailblazers," said Mr. Abhay Jindal."This recognition celebrates my journey in operations excellence and showcases the high standards of innovation that Homeland Group upholds. Being counted alongside North India's brightest young leaders inspires me to raise an even higher bar for our projects, our people, and the communities we serve."

He has also been instrumental in building a culture of execution excellence within the company, empowering teams, and forming global collaborations to bring world-class design and infrastructure to the Indian real estate landscape.

ET Edge, the research and insights arm of The Economic Times, curates the "Top 40 Under 40" list to spotlight leaders who are redefining their sectors through innovation, influence, and forward-thinking strategy. The platform's rigorous selection process makes this one of the most credible and respected honours in India's business landscape.

Jindal's inclusion in the list reinforces Homeland Group's position as a new-age, innovation-driven force in the real estate sector--committed to shaping the future of urban living and commercial infrastructure in India.

Homeland Group is a North India-based real estate leader known for delivering luxury residential and mixed-use developments that set new industry benchmarks. Driven by a commitment to quality, innovation, and on-time execution, the Group continues to redefine modern urban ecosystems.

