Abhi TransAfrica Logistics and Traders Ltd Strengthens India-Africa Trade Vision as Strategic Partner of GIBF's India-Africa Business Conclave

India PR Distribution

Goa [India], November 5: Abhi TransAfrica Logistics & Traders Ltd., an integrated Supply Chain and International Trade company, marked a significant milestone through its association as a strategic business partner of the 4th India-Africa Business Conclave, held on 29-30 October 2026 during the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit.

Abhi TransAfrica Logistics and Traders Ltd is headquartered in Nairobi and has an established African network spanning more than 10 countries, with Offices in Addis Ababa, Kampala, Kigali, Dar es Salaam, Kinshasa, Lagos, Cairo, Durban and Djibouti, alongside its Kenyan presence in Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret. As part of Multinational Abhi Group with a well diversified presence in sectors including Logistics and Supply Chain, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment & Hospitality it has a Global presence of 45+ offices, 8,000+ employees, 1,200+ customers and 10 million+ sq. ft. of Warehousing and In-Plant operations. Building on this footprint, the company is pursuing a phased, partnership-led growth, Employment generation and investment strategy in Africa, prioritising freight corridors, local partnerships, Warehousing, In-Plant Logistics and technology-enabled supply-chain capabilities.

The conclave was organised by the Global India Business Forum (GIBF) in collaboration with Vibrant Goa Foundation and with the support of the Government of Goa, bringing together senior diplomats, international business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

Reported summit-wide highlights: 60+ participating countries | 35 countries with diplomatic representation | 10,000 companies participating | 500+ international delegates | 300+ exhibition stalls | 1,000+ B2B and B2G meetings.

Representing Abhi TransAfrica, Mr. Abhishek Joshi, CEO & Director, addressed the distinguished gathering on Africa's growing importance to the global economy and the opportunities arising from international trade, manufacturing and infrastructure development. He highlighted how integrated Supply Chain networks, efficient freight movement and reliable logistics partnerships can help turn India-Africa commercial opportunities into sustainable business relationships.

A key moment was the ceremonial unveiling of Abhi TransAfrica's Strategic Vision Document, presenting its African market commitment, Supply Chain and International Trade priorities, operational capabilities, Employment generation long-term expansion outlook to the international audience.

The conclave offered opportunities for engagement with diplomatic and business representatives from countries documented in event outreach and programme records, including Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, China, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Tanzania, Cameroon, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Zambia, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Benin, Chad, Niger, Mozambique, Botswana, Madagascar, the Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Namibia, Togo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Burundi, Djibouti, Seychelles.. Participants included Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Charges d'Affaires and senior mission officials. The country list is subject to reconciliation against the final attendance register.

Abhi TransAfrica's integrated services include 3PL & Warehousing, In-Plant Logistics, Freight Forwarding, Customs Clearance, Road Transportation, Rail Transportation and Supply Chain Consultancy. Through its participation, the company reinforced its commitment to supporting manufacturers, importers, exporters and trading enterprises seeking dependable connections between India, Africa and global markets.

Abhi TransAfrica acknowledged the efforts of GIBF, Vibrant Goa Foundation, the Government of Goa and participating diplomatic missions in creating a high-impact international business platform. Under the leadership of Abhishek Joshi, the company continues to pursue long-term partnerships, responsible expansion and stronger Africa-focused Supply Chain and International Trade connectivity.

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