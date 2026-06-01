Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited Announces H2 FY26 & FY26 Results

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 1: Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited, engaged in the manufacturing of transformers and electrical equipment solutions, announced its Financial Results for H2 FY26 & FY26.

The Company continued to witness healthy business momentum during the period, supported by rising demand from the power distribution, infrastructure, industrial, and utility sectors. With a strong focus on quality manufacturing, operational efficiency, and timely execution, the Company remains well-positioned to benefit from the growing investments in India's power and electrical infrastructure ecosystem.

Key Financial Highlights

- Total Income (₹ Lakhs)

* FY26: 7,035.71

* H2 FY26: 4,259.45

- EBITDA (₹ Lakhs)

* FY26: 731.10

* H2 FY26: 501.34

- EBITDA Margin (%)

* FY26: 10.39%

* H2 FY26: 11.77%

- Net Profit (₹ Lakhs)

* FY26: 450.43

* H2 FY26: 325.33

- Net Profit Margin (%)

* FY26: 6.40%

* H2 FY26: 7.64%

Recent Business Updates

- Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited secured multiple transformer supply and work orders from domestic industrial clients, reflecting healthy demand across the power equipment and industrial infrastructure sectors.

- The Company received an order worth approximately ₹53.50 Lakhs for transformer supply, including inverter duty transformers, strengthening its position in specialized transformer solutions.

- Accord Transformer successfully completed the Dynamic Short Circuit Test for its 17.6 MVA inverter duty transformer at CPRI, enhancing its technical capabilities for large industrial and renewable energy projects.

- The Company signed a strategic MoU with the Western Administrative District of Moscow focused on energy infrastructure, EPC projects, manufacturing cooperation, and technology exchange, supporting its international expansion plans.

- The Company continues to strengthen its product portfolio across transformers, switchgear products, package substations, and EV charging infrastructure solutions catering to renewable energy, utilities, industrial, and infrastructure sectors.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Verma, Founder & Managing Director of Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited, stated: "FY26 was an important year for Accord Transformer & Switchgear as we strengthened our market presence, expanded customer relationships, and achieved key operational milestones. During the year, we enhanced our manufacturing capabilities and continued to build momentum across transformers and power infrastructure solutions. With increasing investments in power transmission, distribution, renewable energy, and industrial infrastructure, we believe the Company is well positioned to participate in the sector's long-term growth opportunities."

About Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited

Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of transformers and electrical equipment solutions catering to power utilities, industrial customers, and infrastructure projects. The Company focuses on delivering quality products, operational efficiency, and reliable solutions to support India's growing power infrastructure requirements.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)