ACE Arte Records ₹2,100 Crore in Sales, Reinforcing Strong Demand for Luxury Homes in Noida

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 27: ACE Arte, the latest luxury residential project by ACE Group in Sector 150, Noida has clocked sales of Rs. 2100 crore. This reflects high demand for premium living options in Noida. The project offers beautifully designed homes with great architecture, ample open areas and modern lifestyle facilities.

ACE Arte, conceptualized on the philosophy 'Art Meets Architecture' is a new-age luxury residential project by ACE Group. It has been developed by renowned architect Ar. Hafeez Contractor, and offers neo-classical architectural designs.

Spread across approximately 15 acres, ACE Arte comprises 784 spacious 3 and 4 BHK residences. The project has been planned as a low-density development, with approximately 80% of its area dedicated to open spaces and landscaped greens. Its three-side-open plot further enhances the sense of openness, natural light and ventilation, creating a residential environment that balances architectural grandeur with everyday comfort.

The development integrates landscaped gardens, garden walkways, a sculpture court, a reflexology garden, yoga and meditation lawns, and dedicated social spaces. Complementing these features is an approximately 50,000 sq. ft. signature clubhouse designed to bring together wellness, recreation, entertainment and work. Facilities include a world-class gymnasium, Pilates studio, indoor sports facilities, a temperature-controlled indoor swimming pool, banquet hall, gourmet restaurant, business centre and rooftop lounge.

The outdoor recreational amenities include facilities for padel, pickleball, tennis, basketball and badminton, along with spaces for children and families. Collectively, these features reflect the evolving expectations of luxury homebuyers, for whom a premium residential address increasingly encompasses not just the home itself, but also wellness, leisure, community and quality of life.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Ajay Choudhary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, ACE Group said, "With ACE Arte we wanted to offer something unique. We have used neo-classical architecture to incorporate a feeling of grandeur, along with lots of open areas. Each feature has been thoughtfully considered to give a feeling of grandeur whilst remaining warm and home-like. We wanted to offer something unique, a place you can really leave an impression. ACE Arte has shown us how much the market is looking for unique architecture, thoughtfully designed homes and overall lifestyle."

Located in Sector 150, Noida, ACE Arte benefits from the area's green surroundings and its position within the larger Sports City development. The sector has emerged as a prominent premium residential destination, supported by connectivity to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway, along with access to the Aqua Line Metro and key social infrastructure. The Noida International Airport, approximately 35 minutes away, further adds to the area's long-term connectivity and growth potential.

ACE Arte also strengthens ACE Group's established presence in Sector 150, following its developments ACE Golfshire, ACE Parkway and ACE Medley Avenue. As the group's 25th project and its fourth development in the sector, ACE Arte represents another milestone in the company's continued expansion across the residential real estate segment.

With a legacy spanning more than 15 years, 25 projects and approximately 25 million sq. ft. delivered, ACE Group continues to focus on residential developments that combine design, functionality and lifestyle-led planning. The sales milestone achieved by ACE Arte adds to the growing prominence of premium housing in Noida, where buyers are increasingly looking for differentiated residential offerings that bring together location, architectural identity, open spaces and contemporary amenities.

As Noida continues to develop as a key residential and commercial hub within the National Capital Region, ACE Arte positions itself as a distinctive residential address, bringing architecture, landscape and lifestyle together in a cohesive living experience.

Website: https://acegroupindia.com/

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