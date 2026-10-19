ACIC-VGU Invites Startup Applications for MeitY's GENESIS Pilot 2.0: Funding Support of Up to ₹40 Lakh Available

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 19: Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC-VGU), Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur, has invited applications from eligible startups for *GENESIS Pilot 2.0*, an initiative under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub. The programme aims to bridge the gap between product validation and commercial deployment by supporting startups in executing real-world pilot projects.

The initiative aims to help eligible startups execute real-world pilots, strengthen product readiness and unlock commercial opportunities

Selected startups may receive *pilot-linked financial support of up to ₹40 lakh*, subject to eligibility, due diligence and the verified cost of delivering an eligible Pilot Purchase Order (PO) or Work Order (WO).

The initiative is particularly relevant for startups that have secured an eligible pilot engagement from a government department, Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), Fortune 500 company, unicorn or other reputed enterprise.

ACIC-VGU Focuses on Taking Startups from Pilot to Market

GENESIS Pilot 2.0 aims to help startups demonstrate their solutions in real-world environments, address product customisation and deployment requirements, and build a pathway towards repeat orders and commercial growth.

Commenting on the initiative, *Gaurav Sharma, CEO, ACIC-VGU Foundation*, said, "One of the most critical challenges for startups is converting a promising innovation into a market-ready solution that customers are willing to adopt at scale. While many startups develop strong technologies, the journey from a working prototype to successful deployment often requires financial support, industry access and the right incubation ecosystem.

Through GENESIS Pilot 2.0, we aim to help eligible startups bridge this gap by supporting pilot execution and strengthening their readiness for commercialisation. At ACIC-VGU, our focus is on enabling entrepreneurs to validate their solutions in real-world settings, build credibility with potential customers and create sustainable business opportunities. We encourage eligible startups with a strong pilot Purchase Order or Work Order to apply and take the next step towards market adoption."

What Startups Can Access Under GENESIS Pilot 2.0

The programme offers eligible startups the opportunity to access:

- Financial support: Up to ₹40 lakh per startup, based on the verified cost of the eligible pilot.

- Pilot execution assistance: Support for eligible research and development, product customisation, raw materials, components and manpower engaged in pilot delivery.

- Testing and certification: Eligible expenses related to trials, testing, certifications and licences.

- Incubation support: Mentoring, product-development guidance and access to relevant facilities and ecosystem networks.

- Market connections: Opportunities to connect with potential buyers, industry partners and investors.

Who Can Apply?

ACIC-VGU is inviting applications from startups that meet the prescribed programme criteria, including:

- Incorporated between one and five years ago and based in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 city.

- DPIIT-recognised and operating as a Private Limited Company, with other eligible entity types subject to prescribed conversion requirements.

- At least 51% Indian founder ownership on a fully diluted basis.

- Cumulative revenue of up to ₹1.5 crore.

- A valid Pilot PO/WO valued between ₹1 lakh and ₹1 crore.

- An MVP or working prototype, a viable business plan and at least one full-time founder or co-founder.

- A core product or solution aligned with the prescribed MeitY focus areas.

- Prior government funding of up to ₹40 lakh and prior private funding of up to ₹1.5 crore.

- Generally serving one to ten B2B clients, subject to the official programme criteria.

Applicants must review the official scheme guidelines for complete eligibility requirements and exclusions. Certain existing beneficiaries, including beneficiaries of TIDE 2.0 (Scale-up), SAMRIDH and the GENESIS Investment Component, as well as startups currently enrolled in an ongoing GENESIS EIR cohort, are excluded under the supplied programme conditions. Graduates of a GENESIS EIR cohort may be eligible.

A Valid Pilot Order Is Essential

The programme is designed around the successful execution of an eligible pilot. The proposed engagement must involve the deployment of the startup's own MVP, prototype or product. Resale activities and pure manpower-based services are not eligible.

The Pilot PO/WO should clearly specify the scope of work, deliverables, value, duration and payment terms and must meet the scheme's prescribed validity requirements.

Why Choose ACIC-VGU?

As an implementing incubator, ACIC-VGU Foundation aims to support selected startups through screening, due diligence, mentoring and pilot execution, in line with the programme framework. The Foundation also seeks to facilitate access to relevant facilities, ecosystem partners, prospective buyers and investors.

The initiative is intended to strengthen the connection between startup innovation and real-world adoption, with potential outcomes including successful pilot delivery, commercial contracts, revenue growth, employment generation, intellectual property creation and follow-on funding.

Application Deadline: 30 October 2026

Eligible startups with a strong pilot opportunity are encouraged to apply before the deadline and select *ACIC-VGU Foundation as their preferred incubator*.

For application support and further information:

Atal Community Innovation Centre (ACIC-VGU)

Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Email: incubation.acic@vgu.ac.in

Phone: +91 96643 10508

ACIC-VGU Foundation | GENESIS Pilot 2.0

From pilot to deployment. From innovation to impact.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)