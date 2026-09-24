Across Assist Announces Exclusive Partnership with Lawyered to Bring On-the-Ground Legal Assistance into Roadside Assistance Plans

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 24: India records 1,336 road accidents every day. Almost every one leaves behind something a tow truck cannot fix: an FIR, a police statement, a compensation claim, a court date. Across Assist, one of India's largest integrated assistance and protection service providers, announced an exclusive partnership with Lawyered, the leading legal-tech platform for the mobility sector, to provide India's first end-to-end, on-ground legal assistance directly into a Roadside Assistance plan.

Under the partnership, Across Assist RSA customers will receive Lawyered services as a standard inclusion. These include a 24x7 legal helpline, on-ground legal representation with a lawyer physically present where required, support through FIRs and accident-related disputes, assistance with motor accident compensation claims and road cases, and pan-India challan discovery and resolution delivered through a network of over 80,000 lawyers covering close to 98% of India's pin codes.

The gap it addresses is large and measurable. India recorded 5,13,563 road accidents in 2025, roughly one every minute. Each is a police-recorded incident, which means an FIR, statements and often an insurance dispute or compensation claim follows. Roadside assistance is the first thing a customer needs for their vehicle and legal help is almost always needed to tackle unforeseen situations, whether for the FIR, a challan, a dispute at the scene or a case that runs for years afterwards. The scale of what goes unresolved is visible in the challan data alone: of the ₹66,020 crore in e-challans issued nationally between January 2015 and March 2026, around ₹42,176 crore, nearly 64% remains unpaid.

To close that gap, Across Assist and Lawyered have partnered to build the industry's first 360° roadside protection plan, where RSA covers the vehicle, medical protection for the driver, and legal assistance for everything that follows the incident.

Neeraj Verma, Co-Founder & CEO, Across Assist says, "Bundling legal assistance turns a plan that protects the vehicle into one that protects the owner. That is the difference between roadside assistance and full protection, and it is why we built this into the plan itself rather than selling it as an add-on. We chose Lawyered exclusively because they have the one thing that makes this real, a legal infrastructure across India that actually turns up."

"Every driver deserves complete confidence when they take to the road- whether that means resolving a mechanical breakdown or handling an unexpected legal situation, on-site dispute, or challan. This partnership between the country's premier RSA and RSLA entities creates a true 360-degree safety shield. By embedding Lawyered's legal rails, from LOTS247 incident support to ChallanPay discovery, directly alongside Across Assist's nationwide roadside assistance network, we are ensuring that legal support is no longer an afterthought, but a core component of total mobility protection." said Himanshu Gupta, Founder & CEO, Lawyered.

About Across Assist

Across Assist is an India-based assistance and protection service provider operating across automobile, gadget & appliance protection, travel & medical and home assistance. The company serves a customer base of over 5 million, supported by a network of more than 10,000 service partners across 190 countries, with 24x7 multilingual response capability and technology-led case management. In the automobile category, Across Assist operates one of India's largest integrated roadside networks, covering onsite repair, towing, battery assistance, replacement key support, challan assistance and personal accident cover, with live tracking and digital claim visibility.

About Lawyered

Lawyered is India's legal infrastructure company for the mobility ecosystem. Through LOTS247 (roadside legal assistance) and ChallanPay (challan discovery and resolution), the company serves over 5 million vehicles across India with 24x7 legal support and 98%+ Pincodes coverage. Lawyered is backed by Rainmatter (Zerodha), Turbostart, Finvolve, and MeitY.

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