Actor Producer Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey Launch their Music Label Dreamiyata Music

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24: On December 7th, 2023, actor-producer duo Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary by making a significant move in their careers--they launched their music label, Dreamiyata Music. This strategic venture follows three successful years of producing television shows such as Udaariyaan, Swarn Ghar, Junooniyat and several Punjabi films.

The decision to delve into the music industry is described as an organic move for Dreamiyata Entertainment, acknowledging the flourishing business of music. Additionally, this move aligns with their intention to provide a platform for new talent in the industry. As part of the label's debut, they released the song Ve Haaniyaan, which is currently streaming and has garnered a fantastic response from the audience.

Video - www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_SbwSe15y0

Dreamiyata Music has ambitious plans to produce a diverse range of music content in the upcoming months. The overarching vision is to establish an organic platform for emerging talent, enabling them to showcase their skills and reach a wider audience. The label is keen on collaborating with new creators, makers, singers, artists and musicians.

Throughout its existence, Dreamiyata has consistently aimed to deliver high-quality content across various mediums. The chemistry between Ravie and Sargun, evident in the music video for 'Ve Haaniyaan', has been warmly received. Filmed at picturesque locations abroad, the song, performed by Danny with lyrics and composition by Avvy Sra, promises to take the audience on a captivating journey of love and romance.

The debut release from Dreamiyata Music, 'Ve Haaniyaan', is positioned as a celebration of love's magic. The provided YouTube link invites viewers to experience the visual and auditory delight of this musical endeavour. As the label sets its sights on the future, viewers can anticipate numerous surprises from Dreamiyata Music in 2024 and beyond.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)