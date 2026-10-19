Actress Pooja Gor and Tanza Talks Founder Manish KR Bring Journey of Legacy, a New Documentary Series Streaming on JioHotstar

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 19: Every lasting legacy begins with a vision. But behind the institutions that shape generations are individuals whose ambition, determination and leadership turn that vision into reality. Exploring these remarkable personal journeys is Journey of Legacy, a new documentary series created and produced by Manish KR, Founder and CEO of Tanza Talks, and hosted by actress Pooja Gor, now streaming on JioHotstar.

Moving beyond conventional institutional profiles, Journey of Legacy brings the chairman's story to the forefront. Through personal conversations, the series explores what inspired these leaders to build, guide and transform educational institutions, the challenges they encountered along the way, and the defining decisions that shaped their journeys.

For Manish KR, the project represents a new chapter in his journey as a storyteller and entrepreneur. His interest in bringing people and their experiences to audiences developed through community building, event organising and conversations with personalities from diverse fields. This eventually led to the creation of Tanza Talks, a storytelling platform that has featured over 200 personalities, including entrepreneurs, actors, educators, spiritual leaders and other prominent figures.

Over the years, Manish discovered that the most compelling stories often extend beyond public achievements. They lie in the struggles, sacrifices, uncertainties and personal convictions that shape a person's journey. With Journey of Legacy, he brings this approach to educational institution chairmen, exploring the individuals behind the decisions and visions that have influenced generations of students.

"An institution's story begins with a person who believes in an idea and has the determination to bring it to life. We wanted to understand the chairman's journey-the vision that inspired him, the challenges he faced and the decisions that shaped his legacy. Through Journey of Legacy, we hope to bring these personal experiences to audiences and inspire young people to think about the impact they want to create," said Manish KR.

Hosted by Pooja Gor, the documentary series offers audiences an opportunity to discover the people behind educational legacies. Her conversations explore the motivations, experiences and leadership philosophies of the chairmen, bringing a personal dimension to stories that are often understood through institutional milestones and achievements.

At its heart, Journey of Legacy is about the connection between leadership and the lives it influences. It examines how a chairman's vision can create opportunities, shape educational communities and contribute to the aspirations of generations. The series seeks to understand not only what these leaders have built, but also what inspired them and what they hope their work will mean for the future.

The series features educational institutions including DIT University in Dehradun, Bennett University in Greater Noida, LNCT in Bhopal, SAGE University, Quantum University in Roorkee and Vivekananda Global University in Jaipur. Through the stories of their respective chairmen, Journey of Legacy offers a glimpse into the personal journeys and leadership perspectives behind these educational legacies.

For Manish, sharing these experiences with younger audiences is an important part of the series' purpose.

"Young people often see the achievements of an institution without knowing the journey of the person who helped build it. Understanding the vision, perseverance and responsibility behind those achievements can be incredibly inspiring. We want viewers to see that creating a meaningful legacy is not just about personal success; it is about the opportunities you create and the lives you influence," he added.

The project also marks Tanza Talks' expansion into cinematic, long-form documentary filmmaking. Having developed its foundation through interviews, conversations and digital storytelling, the platform is now creating documentaries that preserve meaningful personal histories and bring them to wider audiences.

Manish's broader vision is to establish Tanza Talks as a global storytelling platform, documenting the journeys of educational leaders, entrepreneurs, family businesses and individuals whose contributions have made a lasting impact on society.

By bringing together Pooja Gor's on-screen presence and Tanza Talks' approach to personal storytelling, Journey of Legacy invites viewers to look beyond familiar achievements and discover the people, experiences and decisions that shaped them.

Ultimately, the series celebrates the power of vision, leadership and perseverance. Because a chairman's true legacy is not only what he builds, but the generations he inspires and the future he helps make possible.

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