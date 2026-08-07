AdGlobal360 & Madhav Sheth (In his personal capacity) Reach Amicable Resolution on behalf of Honortech Universal Pvt. Ltd

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 7: AdGlobal360 India Private Limited and Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone, have amicably resolved a commercial matter concerning Honortech Universal Pvt. Ltd. The matter has been resolved by Mr. Madhav Sheth in his individual capacity, with both parties expressing satisfaction with the outcome. Mr. Sheth was formerly associated with Honortech Universal and chose to bring the matter to a close in a personal capacity.

Throughout the engagement, the discussions were conducted in a professional, transparent, and respectful manner, with a shared commitment to arriving at a fair, balanced, and mutually acceptable resolution.

Commenting on the development, Janak Rajpurohit, Chief Operating Officer, AdGlobal360 India, said, "At AdGlobal360, we believe in addressing matters with professionalism, transparency, and mutual respect. Our focus throughout this process has been on reaching a constructive resolution, and we appreciate the positive engagement that enabled both sides to conclude the matter amicably. We firmly believe that meaningful dialogue and collaborative problem-solving are the foundation of strong and enduring business relationships."

Mr. Madhav Sheth also acknowledged the collaborative approach adopted during the discussions. "I appreciate the constructive engagement between both parties and that the matter has been resolved through a mutually agreed understanding"

With this resolution, both parties consider the matter closed and reaffirm their commitment to maintaining a relationship built on professionalism, mutual respect, and constructive engagement

About AdGlobal360

AdGlobal360, established in 2009 in Gurugram, provides cutting-edge technology-enabled marketing and digital transformation solutions, partnering with brands to grow their businesses. Integrating its creative solutions with a foundation of technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, the agency has been seamlessly driving digital transformations for its client partners. Headquartered in Gurugram, AdGlobal360 presently has 8 branches across the globe with a diverse strength of 1100+ professionals. AGL joined the Hakuhodo International family in 2020.

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