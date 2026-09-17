Aditya Group of Institutions Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence with Distinguished Dignitaries and Stakeholders

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: The 15th Foundation Day Celebration of the Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) was celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur on 12 September 2026, commemorating fifteen years of academic excellence, innovation, and institution building. The event brought together eminent personalities from academia, government, industry, architecture, arts, alumni, faculty, students, and other stakeholders to mark this important milestone in the institution's journey.

The event was graced by Shri Gopal Shetty, Former Member of Parliament and Former Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. During his address he said:

Over the past fifteen years, this institution has built a strong reputation for providing quality education and creating opportunities for young people to realize their aspirations. Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.' This simple yet profound thought reminds us that education has the power to transform individuals, uplift families, strengthen communities, and shape the future of our nation.

The event was also graced by Shri Sanjay Upadhyay, MLA, quoting Swami Vivekananda he said:

Education is the manifestation of the perfection already in man.' By nurturing talent, character, and confidence among young people, you are contributing to the vision of a stronger and more developed India. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the management, faculty, staff, students, and alumni for their collective efforts and wish the Aditya Group continued success, growth, and excellence in the years ahead.

The programme commenced with a traditional welcome featuring Nashik Dhol and Tutari, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. A special presentation titled"Journey of Excellence at AGI" traced the institution's inspiring growth over the past fifteen years. Cultural performances by students added vibrancy to the celebration, while distinguished alumni and individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth of the Aditya Group were felicitated. The event also witnessed the launch of a mobile application developed by students, reflecting the institution's commitment to innovation and experiential learning.

The celebration highlighted the remarkable evolution of the Aditya Group from its inception in 2012 with the launch of the MMS and PGDM programmes to its present status as a dynamic educational ecosystem offering programmes in management, business, and technology. The institution's significant milestones, including the establishment of ASBM in 2020, NAAC accreditation in 2021, the launch of MCA in 2023, BMS in 2024, PGDM in Business Analytics in 2025, and its transformation into Aditya Institute of Management, Technology and Research (AIMTR) in 2026, were showcased during the programme.

During the celebrations, Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra felicitated Shri Lallan Tiwari, Founder-Chairman of Rahul Education in recognition for his role as an institution builder who has dedicated more than three decades to expanding access to quality education.

Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra felicitated the following personalities for their contribution to community service:

* Shri Srikant Pandey

* Shri Karuna Shankar Oza

* Shri Harishanker Tiwari

* Shri Bhupendra Shah

The event was graced by Shri R. Ramanan Ramanathan, Chairman, AI Mission, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. He said: India's progress in the coming decades will be shaped by institutions that combine academic excellence with innovation, technology, and societal purpose. I am delighted to see the Aditya Group of Institutions nurturing future-ready graduates equipped with the skills, values, and mindset needed to thrive in the age of Artificial Intelligence. The institution's fifteen-year journey is a testament to visionary leadership and a sustained commitment to educational transformation.

Ms. Aditi Sharma, MMS Second-Year Student, said: "Listening to Shri R. Ramanan Ramanathan speak about innovation, Artificial Intelligence, and lifelong learning was truly inspiring. The event reinforced our belief that we are studying in an institution that is committed to preparing students for the future."

The distinguished Guests of Honour included Dr. Vidyadhar Phatak, renowned urban planner. He said: Institutions of higher education play a vital role in shaping not only careers but also responsible citizenship. The growth of the Aditya Group over the last fifteen years reflects a steadfast commitment to knowledge, excellence, and community development. I congratulate the entire Aditya family on this significant milestone.

Shri Kamal Malik, noted architect and founder of Malik Architect was another guest of honour: He said: Every enduring institution is built upon a strong foundation of vision, creativity, and continuous reinvention. The Aditya Group's journey demonstrates how educational institutions can evolve with changing times while remaining true to their core values. It is inspiring to witness this culture of innovation and growth.

Ms. Brinda Miller acclaimed fine artist was also a guest of honour, said: Education and creativity are deeply interconnected. The cultural vibrancy and enthusiasm displayed by the students today reflect an environment that encourages expression, imagination, and holistic development. I congratulate the institution for fostering such a rich learning ecosystem."

Addressing the gathering, Shri R. Ramanan Ramanathan emphasized the transformative role of education in shaping India's future and highlighted the importance of innovation, artificial intelligence, ethical leadership, and lifelong learning in preparing students for an increasingly technology-driven world. He commended the Aditya Group for its commitment to academic quality, industry engagement, and holistic student development.

In his address, Dr. Balkrishna Parab, Dean, Management and Director, AIMTR, expressed gratitude to the trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni, industry partners, parents, and all stakeholders who have contributed to the institution's success. He reaffirmed the institution's commitment to providing globally benchmarked education, fostering innovation, and developing responsible professionals and leaders capable of contributing meaningfully to society. He said: The celebration of our 15th Foundation Day is a tribute to the collective efforts of our trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumni, industry partners, and well-wishers. As we look back with pride on our achievements, we also look forward with determination to building a globally benchmarked institution that nurtures innovation, leadership, and societal impact.

The Foundation Day celebration served as both a tribute to the institution's achievements and a reaffirmation of its vision for the future. As AGI enters its sixteenth year, it remains steadfast in its mission of delivering transformative education and creating future-ready graduates equipped to excel in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Ms. Priya Nair, BMS Student, shared: "The cultural performances, interaction with eminent guests, and recognition of alumni achievements made the celebration memorable. It was motivating to hear success stories and see how the institution values excellence in every sphere."

Mr. Aditya Joshi, PGDM Business Analytics Student, stated: "The launch of a student-developed mobile application during the Foundation Day programme reflected the institution's emphasis on innovation and experiential learning. It was encouraging to see students being recognized for their creativity and technical capabilities."

Ms. Sneha Deshmukh, MMS First-Year Student, observed: "As a newly admitted student, attending the Foundation Day celebration gave me a sense of belonging to a vibrant academic community. The vision shared by the dignitaries and the achievements of the institution inspire us to aim higher and contribute meaningfully to society."

Students across programmes expressed pride in being associated with the Aditya Institute of Management, Technology and Research (AIMTR) and the broader Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI). Many highlighted that the presence of distinguished leaders from government, academia, architecture, and the arts provided valuable insights into leadership, innovation, and nation-building, making the Foundation Day celebration both memorable and intellectually enriching.

For more information, visit: https://www.asbm.edu.in/

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