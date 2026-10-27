AdTech Accounts for Nearly 80% of Russia's Media Technology Market

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: Russia's media technology market has reached RUB 377 billion in annual revenue, with advertising content creation technologies accounting for RUB 301 billion, or nearly 80% of the total, according to estimates by the Moscow Innovation Cluster and Reksoft Consulting. The market is projected to grow by a factor of approximately 2.7 by 2030, reaching nearly RUB 1 trillion.

Technologies used in film and television production account for RUB 43 billion of the market, followed by animation solutions at RUB 31 billion and music industry technologies at approximately RUB 3 billion.

Globally, the media tech market reached $60.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% between 2024 and 2030, according to The Business Research Company.

The Americas and Asia collectively account for approximately 60% of the global market, according to Maximize Market Research. Their leading position is largely attributed to the concentration of major software developers and specialised equipment manufacturers in these regions.

Who Is Driving Media Tech Development in Russia?

Moscow is home to many of Russia's media tech developers. The MediaTech Cluster, launched on September 15, brings together 48 companies developing technologies for content production and distribution, with solutions ranging from AI-powered video creation and editing tools to digital avatars, virtual production and virtual reality (VR).

The Moscow Video Game and Animation Cluster, launched last year, brings together 44 gaming companies and eight animation studios.

At the Moscow Startup Summit, the Moscow Innovation Cluster and OKKO, a major Russian online streaming platform, announced a new podcast titled Media Technologies, showcasing innovative solutions developed by Russian companies. The podcast is also expected to feature projects created by MediaTech Cluster residents.

"We are seeing rapidly growing interest in locally developed technologies, and our goal is to create an environment where these solutions are not just discussed but put into practice," said Olga Romanets, Deputy CEO of the Moscow Innovation Cluster Foundation.

Under the agreement, the parties will work together through the MediaTech Cluster to support the development and adoption of advanced media technologies, including virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), animation, 3D modelling, digital twins, metaverse technologies, as well as software and hardware solutions for the media industry.

The Moscow Startup Summit was held in Moscow on September 29-30, bringing together more than 150 speakers from Russia and abroad. The business programme featured panel discussions, pitch sessions and an exhibition showcasing more than 100 startups. The event was organised by the Moscow Government and Sber.

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