BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Today, on Samvidhan Divas, 40 fellows of Loknetri, a leadership fellowship for elected women representatives, women legislators and aspiring women MLAs, met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, at his office alongside Ms Ish Patil- Vice President, Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group and Ms Sneha Mehta, Program Director, Loknetri. The cohort spoke with the Chief Minister about women's leadership in governance and how elected women can move from participating in public life to shaping it.

Speaking to the cohort, Shri Fadnavis said, "Empowerment becomes truly meaningful when women are equipped not merely to participate, but to lead, take decisions, shape public discourse and contribute to governance and nation-building."

The meeting fell on the day India marks the adoption of its Constitution. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, passed as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, will reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women. As more women step into elected office and decision-making roles, Loknetri is designed to prepare them to lead.

Loknetri is a flagship initiative of the ADYPU School of Governance and Public Policy, Ajeenkya D Y Patil University, Pune, in partnership with the Shweta Shalini Foundation. The fellowship combines structured learning with mentorship from experienced leaders and practitioners, so participants leave with the skills and networks to deliver real public impact.

During the inauguration of the Loknetri cohort Ms Ish Patil, Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group, reflected on the educational legacy of the late Dr D Y Patil, emphasising that investing in women's education and leadership is an investment in India's future.

She highlighted the role of higher education institutions in India in developing capable, confident and socially conscious women leaders who can contribute to governance, policymaking and nation-building. She further emphasised that the launch of this flagship programme was not merely a strategic or business decision, but a deeply personal commitment.

Watch the video here :

https://youtu.be/VgdqAC-_idU?si=0vCFv8eq-DIdVpNd

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