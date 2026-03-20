AeroDel signs exclusive licensing arrangement with Zydus for launching Aerolife Mini™, India's First Foldable, 'Always Attached' pMDI Enhancer

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: AeroDel Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd., a Mumbai-based respiratory medical device company, announces an exclusive licensing arrangement with Zydus Lifesciences Limited for the commercial pan-India launch of its A202 device in March 2026. Developed and manufactured by AeroDel, A202 is being made available to patients as Aerolife Mini™. A202, a design-led innovation, is launched in an exclusive marketing arrangement with Zydus Lifesciences Limited. The launch marks India's first foldable next-gen pMDI (pressurised Metered Dose Inhaler) enhancer, available as Aerolife Mini™.

India faces a significant and growing burden of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD, and bronchiectasis. Millions of patients rely on long-term inhaled therapy to control symptoms, reduce exacerbations, and maintain quality of life. Inhaler technique is frequently suboptimal, with nearly 94% of patients making at least one critical error while using inhaler devices, resulting in drug loss and reduced therapeutic benefit.

Spacer devices are known to enhance lung deposition of pMDI-delivered drugs by reducing coordination errors. However, this segment remains largely undifferentiated -- most existing products are bulky, require repeated assembly, and see low real-world adherence, particularly outside the home.

A202 is AeroDel's answer to a problem that has persisted since the pMDI was introduced over six decades ago. It introduces a compact, foldable, always-ready architecture that fundamentally redefines how pMDIs are used. Designed to stay always connected to the inhaler, Aerolife Mini™ is ready to use in a single step -- no assembly required for each use. The design is expected to achieve better drug deposition, improve compliance, enhance patient confidence, and provide greater convenience. The portable, foldable form makes the inhaler-device combination easy to carry, supporting consistent use by patients wherever they are.

A202 is protected by a granted utility patent in India with applications filed across multiple countries globally. Two design registrations have been applied for and granted. Trademark applications have also been filed.

The Aerolife Mini™ launch marks AeroDel's second commercial partnership with Zydus Lifesciences, following the launch of PEPAIR™ -- India's first affordable OPEP device -- also developed and manufactured by AeroDel. Under this exclusive commercial arrangement for Aerolife Mini™, AeroDel retains full ownership of the underlying technology and intellectual property, while Zydus will lead the marketing and commercialisation of Aerolife Mini™ across India.

With a growing portfolio of patient-centric respiratory devices, AeroDel continues to focus on simplifying inhalation therapy and improving adherence. The company is actively advancing multiple device innovations for Indian respiratory patients and plans to expand its respiratory device platforms to international markets.

About AeroDel Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

AeroDel Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures patient-centric respiratory devices focused on simplifying inhalation, built for scale and affordability in India and global markets. Founded by a team with personal experience of respiratory disease, AeroDel's portfolio spans drug-delivery devices, pulmonary rehabilitation devices, and smart connected inhalers -- with an active pipeline of novel drug delivery platforms designed to improve patient outcomes across respiratory and sleep health. The company is supported by Venture Center (Entrepreneurship Development Center, Pune), the Department of Science and Technology (Government of India), AIC-CCMB, the Startup India Seed Fund, and individual investors. For more details, visit www.aerodeltech.com. AeroDel Technology Innovations Pvt. Ltd. is founded by Zahir Jaffer, Shradha Sangwai, and Suraj Rajan.

Contact Information:

Phone: +91 9819068333 | +91 9731210550

Email: info@aerodeltech.com

Website: https://www.aerodeltech.com/

Contact Us: https://www.aerodeltech.com/contact.php

About Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group employs over 29,000 people worldwide, including 1,500 scientists engaged in R & D, and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through pathbreaking discoveries. Over the last decade, Zydus has introduced several innovative, first-in class products in the market for treating unmet healthcare needs with vaccines, therapeutics, biologicals, and New Chemical Entities. For more details visit www.zyduslife.com

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