Affle Announces Strategic Acquisition of AdColony Technology Assets and Trademark from DT

PRNewswire

San Francisco [US] / Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 16: Affle, a global technology company that delivers premium consumer conversions for advertisers with its verticalized AI-powered Consumer Platform, announced that Affle MEA FZ LLC has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with DT (NASDAQ: APPS), formerly Digital Turbine, to acquire select strategic AdColony assets including the AdColony SDK for Android and iOS devices, tech platform, existing integration with in-app publishers and mediation platforms, the brand name, domain and the goodwill exclusively related to the assets.

- Acquisition Strengthens Affle 3i Consumer Platform Tech Stack and Reinforces Commitment to Accelerated Growth with Ongoing Commercial Partnership with DT

The acquisition aligns with Affle's 10X growth strategy to augment its Consumer Platform technology stack with broader SDK reach, spanning a wide and diverse range of mobile publisher connections globally. Affle's deep verticalization strategy and expanded IP portfolio ensure enhanced human-vs-non-human data distillation to drive premium consumer conversions through its differentiated CPCU (Cost Per Converted User) business model.

"We are excited to announce this strategic acquisition of assets as part of our 10X growth plan," said Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairperson, MD & CEO of Affle. "The integration of AdColony is a significant step towards driving global scale for Affle's advertisers with premium conversions powered by deeper audience intelligence across all our industry verticals. With our integrated stack, we will unlock greater ROI for our advertisers and publishers alike, and thus drive long-term value for our stakeholders."

The transaction enables DT to further focus investment and resources on its core media and distribution platforms and differentiated data and intelligence assets.

"We made the strategic decision following our Fyber and AdColony acquisitions to consolidate around a single exchange platform, which became the foundation for what is now DTX," said Bill Stone, CEO of DT. "That decision allowed us to simplify our technology stack, focus our investment, and build a stronger long-term platform. Affle is a natural partner for these AdColony assets, and this transaction creates an opportunity to deepen our commercial relationship, leveraging our respective supply, demand and technology strengths to deliver greater value for advertisers, publishers and partners."

"This acquisition reinforces Affle's commitment to continuously scaling globally and delivering personalized recommendations across the connected consumer journeys," said Sameer Sondhi, CEO of North America and Chief Strategic Investments Officer at Affle. "AdColony brings a long-standing and trusted reputation with publishers globally that complements Affle's broader strategy. The acquisition further strengthens Affle's ability to drive deeper engagement with both existing and new advertisers worldwide. Enhanced reach, combined with richer audience intelligence for premium consumer conversions, will enable truly differentiated impact."

Through this acquisition and its ongoing commercial partnership with DT, Affle aims to deliver enhanced value for advertisers, publishers and stakeholders globally.

About Affle Inc.

Affle Inc. is a global technology company enabling verticalized AI-led consumer conversions for advertisers globally, powered by the differentiated CPCU business model across Mobile, CTV and other agentic/autonomous intelligent connected devices (AICDs). Affle 3i Consumer Platform enables advertisers to optimize targeting, personalize user engagement and maximize ROI by combining proprietary data, deep audience intelligence and advanced agentic AI capabilities. With innovative technology integrations, Affle maximizes user engagement at every stage of the consumer journey across connected devices with algorithms that go beyond automation and efficiency to deliver next-gen experiences through deep human-vs-non-human data distillation.

Affle Inc. is a step-down US subsidiary of Affle 3i Limited, which is listed on the NSE: AFFLE and BSE: 542752.

For more information, visit - www.affle.com

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