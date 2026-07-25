After 22 Years in Real Estate, Dr. Renu Rana Launches RENALIYAS

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 25: After more than two decades in India's real estate sector, Dr. Renu Rana has announced the launch of RENALIYAS, marking her transition from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship.

Having begun her career at the age of 19 as a receptionist, Dr. Rana progressed through various leadership roles in the real estate industry and most recently served as Director - Strategy, Sales & Marketing. Over the course of her career, she has worked across residential, commercial, retail, mixed-use, hospitality, and township developments while collaborating with developers, landowners, investors, consultants, channel partners, and other industry stakeholders.

RENALIYAS has been established as an integrated real estate and development platform built around strategy, partnerships, and development. The company aims to identify opportunities, build meaningful collaborations, and create long-term value across the real estate ecosystem.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Renu Rana, Founder & CEO, RENALIYAS, said, "My professional journey has been shaped by the organisations I have worked with, the leaders who mentored me, the teams I have led, and the relationships I have built over the years. The launch of RENALIYAS is a natural progression of that journey. It represents the experience, trust, and perspective gained over more than two decades in the industry."

She added, "India's real estate sector is entering an important phase of growth, driven by urbanisation, infrastructure development, institutional investment, and evolving consumer expectations. The future will belong to organisations that combine clarity of vision, strong partnerships, and disciplined execution. Through RENALIYAS, we aim to contribute meaningfully to this transformation."

Founded on the philosophy "Land to Legacy," RENALIYAS plans to work with developers, landowners, investors, institutions, and strategic partners across residential, commercial, retail, mixed-use, hospitality, and township opportunities.

The company's long-term vision includes participating in development opportunities, building strategic partnerships, and creating projects that deliver enduring value for all stakeholders.

The launch marks a new entrepreneurial chapter for Dr. Rana, with RENALIYAS positioned as an organisation built on integrity, collaboration, disciplined execution, and sustainable growth.

About Dr. Renu Rana

Dr. Renu Rana is the Founder & CEO of RENALIYAS and brings over 22 years of experience in India's real estate sector. Her expertise spans business strategy, sales, marketing, partnerships, market expansion, and real estate development across multiple asset classes.

About RENALIYAS

RENALIYAS is an integrated real estate and development platform that brings together strategy, partnerships, and development. Guided by its philosophy, "Land to Legacy," the company collaborates with developers, landowners, investors, institutions, and strategic partners to create long-term opportunities and enduring value across the real estate sector.

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