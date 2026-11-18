VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: Momentum Private Limited, the parent company of Urban Harvest and DeliverIt, is reportedly in discussions to acquire a majority stake in LOTS Wholesale Solutions, potentially marking another significant step in its ambition to build an integrated B2B food supply platform in India.

The development follows Momentum's acquisition of the food business of Jubilant Consumer in August 2026, a strategic move that strengthened its presence in the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant and Catering) sector and expanded its established customer relationships. The proposed investment in LOTS Wholesale could further advance this strategy by bringing together Momentum's existing food sourcing, processing and distribution capabilities with LOTS Wholesale's established cash-and-carry network.

Momentum has been building an integrated operating model that spans multiple stages of the food supply chain. Through Urban Harvest, the company serves enterprise customers with large-scale sourcing and processing capabilities, while DeliverIt operates as a B2B quick-commerce platform, enabling four-hour deliveries to small and medium-sized restaurants through its distribution and warehousing network. Together, these businesses provide the foundation for a supply ecosystem that combines procurement, value-added processing and last-mile fulfilment.

A potential partnership with LOTS Wholesale offers an exciting opportunity to add to this model. It would strengthen Momentum's wholesale distribution network and widen its reach across restaurants, hotels, caterers, retailers and institutional buyers. The combination could create opportunities to serve a wider base of commercial customers while bringing greater integration across different stages of the food procurement and distribution value chain.

Beyond its core supply infrastructure, Momentum also has a growing portfolio of proprietary food and beverage brands, including Cocosutra, Hello Fresh Water and Gupta Ji Ki Mojito, distributed through its own network. This combination of infrastructure, distribution and value-added products forms an important part of its long-term strategy to serve the wider food service economy.

The proposed investment in LOTS Wholesale marks another step in Momentum's growth journey. Once concluded, it will expand Momentum's capabilities and strengthen its position in India's B2B food supply ecosystem. With successive strategic moves aimed at building scale across sourcing, processing, wholesale and last-mile delivery, the company is working towards its long-term vision of becoming a comprehensive supply-chain partner for commercial kitchens across India.

Discussions regarding the proposed investment are understood to be ongoing. The proposed stake size, financial terms and transaction timeline have not been disclosed. No definitive agreement or formal announcement has been made at this stage.

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