AGI Celebrates Chairman and Founder Trustee Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra Entering His 75th Year

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) commemorated a significant milestone as its Chairman and Founder Trustee, Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, entered his 75th year. The celebration brought together Honourable Trustees, distinguished dignitaries, faculty members, staff, students, and children from the First Light Social Foundation (NGO), reflecting the institution's enduring commitment to education, leadership, and social responsibility.

The celebrations commenced with a ceremonial Saraswati Pooja, led by Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, alongside Honourable Trustees Shri Ashish Mishra and Shri Aditya Mishra, Strategic Advisor Dr. Rajan Saxena, and other distinguished dignitaries. The prayer invoked the blessings of Goddess Saraswati for wisdom, knowledge, prosperity, and the continued growth of the institution.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Balkrishna Parab, Dean, Management and Director, Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR), paid tribute to Dr. Mishra's remarkable journey and his enduring contribution to education and nation-building.

"For years, Dr. Mishra's visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to education, and dedication to nation-building have inspired the entire Aditya family. His values, wisdom, and relentless pursuit of excellence continue to guide our institution and shape the lives of countless students and educators.

This celebration is more than a birthday. It is a moment to honour a legacy of service, leadership, and inspiration, and to express our heartfelt gratitude for his invaluable contributions."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajan Saxena, Strategic Advisor, Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI), described Dr. Mishra as a visionary leader who transforms ambitious ideas into reality through his ability to inspire people and mobilise resources.

Ar. Gurunath Dalvi, Advisor, Aditya College of Art, Architecture and Design (ACAAD), compared Dr. Mishra's unwavering commitment to fulfilling every promise with that of the legendary Raja Harishchandra, highlighting his perseverance and dedication towards every project he undertakes.

The occasion was also graced by Ar. Rita Nayak, Ar. Rasika Chodankar (HOD, Interior Design), Prof. Radha Ambekar (HOD, Fine Arts), Dr. Suvrashis Sarkar, Director, Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM), and Ar. Jamshed, who joined the Honourable Trustees and Strategic Advisor in congratulating Dr. Mishra and acknowledging his visionary leadership, unwavering commitment to education, and dedicated service to society.

A ceremonial cake-cutting marked one of the key highlights of the event, with members of the AGI family extending their heartfelt wishes for Dr. Mishra's continued good health, happiness, and inspiring leadership.

Adding vibrancy to the celebrations, students of AGI and the First Light Social Foundation (NGO) presented cultural performances coordinated by Ms. Nandu Laxmi, Ms. Khushi Panchal, and Ms. Arya Kulkarni. Among the most memorable moments was a dance performance by students of the First Light Social Foundation (FLSF), a non-profit organisation working towards community development through education, healthcare, livelihood enhancement, environmental sustainability, women empowerment, youth skill development, and community welfare initiatives.

The celebrations also reflected AGI's commitment to inclusive education and community welfare through the felicitation of students from the First Light Social Foundation (NGO). Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra, along with Shri Ashish Mishra and Shri Aditya Mishra, felicitated the students, appreciating their talent, determination, and enthusiasm.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Jamshid Bhiwandiwalla, who expressed gratitude to the Chairman, Trustees, dignitaries, faculty members, students, organisers, and all participants for making the occasion a memorable success.

Following the formal programme, cake and refreshments were distributed among the children of the First Light Social Foundation (NGO), students, faculty members, and staff. Extending the celebrations beyond the campus, the Student Council Members of AGI also undertook a social outreach initiative by distributing snacks to street children in Borivali West, reinforcing the institution's commitment to humanitarian values and community service.

The celebration stood as a fitting tribute to the extraordinary vision, leadership, and lifelong contribution of Dr. Harishchandra S. Mishra. As he entered his 75th year, the occasion not only honoured his remarkable legacy but also reaffirmed Aditya Group of Institutions' commitment to academic excellence, social inclusion, and nation-building. The participation of the First Light Social Foundation (NGO) further enriched the celebrations, making the event both meaningful and memorable.

For more information, please visit: https://www.asbm.edu.in/

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