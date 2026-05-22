Ahmedabad Joins Global Cities Hosting Clay Club, Led by Neel Vithlani

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 22: Ahmedabad is set to take a significant step in modernizing its sales and go-to-market practices as the city officially joins a select list of global cities hosting Clay Club, the worldwide community gathering of GTM engineers, RevOps leaders, and modern sales operators. This first-ever Ahmedabad edition is being led by Neel Vithlani, Founder of GTM Daily, with Ankit Patel, CEO of Wappnet Systems, as co-host. The event takes place on Saturday, 23 May 2026, and is now house full with founders, CXOs, senior leadership, SDRs, and RevOps professionals confirmed from across Gujarat and beyond.

Clay Club is hosted across cities like San Francisco, New York, London, and Singapore, and its arrival in Ahmedabad marks a meaningful moment for the Indian GTM ecosystem. Clay has been one of the biggest forces behind the global rise of GTM Engineering, the very category and job profile that the company helped coin and shape into a mainstream function. The Ahmedabad edition will focus on the GTM Mindset, exploring how strong operators approach market research, ICP discovery, data enrichment, segmentation, outbound workflows, and Clay-based GTM systems, followed by a live build session around a real GTM use case.

To bring world-class perspective to the room, Neel is hosting two international speakers for the Ahmedabad chapter. Karan Chug, an Indian sales leader based in Australia, and Bhushan Singh, Founder of Pilot Connect, based in Singapore, will share how modern GTM teams in mature markets actually research, build, and execute. Their presence brings frontline learnings from global SaaS markets directly to operators in Gujarat, a bridge that has historically been missing for the regional sales community.

The larger purpose behind this initiative is the modernization of Indian businesses through structured AI adoption in their commercial functions. Despite a large and growing population of GTM engineers working out of India, formal recognition of the role by Indian businesses remains limited. Through this event and the series that follows, Neel aims to close that gap, helping Indian companies understand that GTM Engineering is no longer an experimental function but a core driver of pipeline, efficiency, and revenue in global SaaS. Ahmedabad, with its strong IT services and product company base, is a natural starting point.

Speaking about the initiative, Neel said this is the first of many such gatherings he intends to organize in the city and the state. The roadmap extends well beyond IT. Future editions are being planned for non-IT and export-oriented businesses in Gujarat, including manufacturing, pharma, chemicals, textiles, and engineering exports, sectors that stand to benefit enormously from AI-led modernization of their sales and outbound functions as they compete in global markets. The intent is to give Gujarat-based businesses a structured pathway to adopt modern GTM systems, AI-driven research, and engineered outbound, capabilities that are already standard practice among their global competitors. This event sets the tone for a long-term movement to position Gujarat and India as serious participants in the global GTM Engineering conversation.

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