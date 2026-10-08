AI Aesthetics Launches India's First Dermatologist-Trained AI Treatment Engines for Skin, Hair and IV Wellness in Jaipur

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 8: AI Aesthetics by Dr. Aakriti Mehra, a dermatologist-led skin clinic in Jaipur's C-Scheme, today announced the full deployment of its proprietary AI treatment engines, a set of clinical decision systems that analyse each client's skin through five-mode facial imaging and design personalised facials, pigmentation plans and IV wellness protocols according to rules written by the clinic's founder. The clinic also confirmed its roadmap: longitudinal skin tracking and AI-set parameters for laser hair removal within one month, and AI-guided hair growth treatments within three months.

AI Aesthetics is the first clinic of its kind in Rajasthan, and among the first in India, to run its own dermatologist-trained AI inside the treatment room rather than using generic skin-analysis software. Every engine is built on the clinical constraints, safety rules and treatment philosophy of Dr. Aakriti Mehra, so that the system reasons the way an experienced dermatologist does while the final decision on every treatment remains with the doctor.

THREE ENGINES, ONE CLINICAL BRAIN

The Facial Engine. A five-mode scan (red, polarised sub-surface, polarised surface, white and Wood's UV light) is converted into a structured feature packet and scored across fifteen parameters, including barrier health, acne, sebum, redness, hydration, luminosity, pigmentation, peri-orbital health, texture and pores, wrinkles, jawline sagging, firmness and radiance. The engine then builds an AI customized facial for that face from the clinic's catalogue of hydradermabrasion probes, chemical peels, carbon laser, radiofrequency, LED and targeted infusions, choosing the hero corrective for each primary concern, treating different facial zones differently, and refusing any step that the doctor's rules exclude for that client on that day, from sun exposure and recent retinol use to pregnancy and facial surface temperature.

The IV Engine. The same logic designs IV drip therapy, selecting and dosing glutathione, vitamin C, B12 and other actives against a doctor-led health screen that applies the clinic's exclusions before any cannula is placed.

Pigmentation Decode. A dedicated pigmentation module separates tan, post-acne marks, sun spots and melasma-pattern pigment by depth and chronicity, so that pigmentation treatment in Jaipur's high-UV climate is matched to the kind of pigment present rather than applied as a single routine.

The engines are already running for every client who books an AI skin analysis or an AI customized facial at the clinic, alongside its established menu of Hydrafacial, carbon facial, chemical peels, HIFU and RF skin tightening, and laser hair removal in Jaipur on a multi-wavelength diode platform.

WHAT MAKES THE SYSTEM DIFFERENT

* Dermatologist-written rules, not black-box scoring. Every exclusion the engine applies, from "no medium peel within seven days of an event" to "HIFU only between the ages of 30 and 60", is a rule Dr. Mehra wrote, and the clinic publishes those rules on its website.

* Zone-level treatment. The engine maps concerns across the forehead, nose, cheeks, chin, perioral and under-eye zones and can prescribe different steps for different zones in the same session.

* Built for Indian skin and Jaipur conditions. Fitzpatrick IV-VI pigmentation risk, a UV index that reaches 11 for half the year, dust, hard water and the wedding calendar are inputs the system was designed around, not afterthoughts.

* Honest expectations. Each plan states what a single session can change and what it cannot, and the clinic's client-facing content avoids over-promising by written policy.

* Doctor-led, always. The AI proposes; the doctor confirms. Overrides are documented, never improvised.

"We did not want an app that tells people their skin age. We wanted a system that thinks the way I think when a client sits in front of me, with the same rules I apply and the same things I refuse to do," said Dr. Aakriti Mehra, founder of AI Aesthetics. "The engines now carry years of my clinical judgement into every session, consistently, for every client. What is coming next is the part I am most excited about: tracking each client's skin over time, and bringing the same discipline to hair."

"We want to create a clinical experience where clients get honesty, transparency and objective, measurable results," said Soumyendro Chatterjee, co-founder of AI Aesthetics. "Every plan is explainable, every exclusion is documented, and every change is measured on the same scan."

ROADMAP: THE NEXT NINETY DAYS

Longitudinal tracking (within one month). Before-and-after reassessment on the same five-mode scan will let clients see measured change in pigmentation intensity, hydration, pores and redness across sessions, with the engine adjusting the next session from the response to the last one.

AI machine settings for laser hair removal (within one month). The engine will recommend wavelength, energy and pulse settings for the diode laser from each client's skin type, hair character and treatment history, making a course safer and more consistent on darker skin tones.

AI-guided hair growth treatments (within three months). A new hair module will assess scalp and hair findings alongside medical causes of hair fall and design courses from the clinic's hair growth treatments in Jaipur, including PRP, GFC and exosome therapy, under the same doctor-written constraints as the facial engine.

AVAILABILITY

The AI skin analysis, AI customized facial, Pigmentation Decode and AI-designed IV therapy are available now at AI Aesthetics, C-27, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur. Consultations can be booked at www.ai-aesthetics.in or on WhatsApp at +91-8169308873.

ABOUT AI AESTHETICS BY DR. AAKRITI MEHRA

AI Aesthetics is a dermatologist-led skin, hair and wellness clinic in C-Scheme, Jaipur, offering AI skin analysis, AI customized facials, HydraFacial, carbon facial, chemical peels, laser hair removal, HIFU and RF skin tightening, pigmentation and acne treatment, PRP, GFC and exosome hair treatments, and doctor-screened IV drip therapy. Founded by Dr. Aakriti Mehra together with co-founders Soumyendro Chatterhee, Saquib Lacchoo and Sukhbir Chimni, the clinic combines dermatologist-written treatment protocols with proprietary AI engines to deliver personalised, doctor-led aesthetic care for Indian skin. Learn more at www.ai-aesthetics.in.

Media contact: AI Aesthetics by Dr. Aakriti Mehra · +91-8169308873 · www.ai-aesthetics.in/contact

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