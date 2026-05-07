AI Genie Launches QuickHire - India's Pioneer IT Resource Platform to Place AI Trained Full Time Tech Talent in Just 10 Minutes

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 6: QuickHire, an initiative by AI Genie, today announced the launch of India's pioneer full-time IT resource platform, giving businesses instant access to AI-trained developers, designers, and marketers. Every booking is backed by a dedicated Technical Project Manager (TPM), zero freelancers, and a promise to initiate projects within 10 minutes on working days.

The 10-Minute Advantage

QuickHire's platform is built for speed and reliability:

- 500+ AI-trained professionals across development, design, and marketing

- Instant, 4-hour, and 8-hour booking formats

- 100% TPM-managed delivery, eliminating management overhead

- Zero freelancers -- only full-time, accountable experts

- Global access, fulfilled within IST business hours

Designed for Fast-Moving Businesses

QuickHire supports eCommerce firms, startups, digital agencies, healthcare and EdTech platforms, enterprises, and SaaS companies that need immediate, reliable talent for agile sprints, urgent production issues, or defined project phases.

Leadership Perspective

"Businesses have been wasting time and money on slow, unreliable ways to get tech help. QuickHire changes that. When a business comes to us, they're not searching through profiles or hoping a freelancer shows up. They're getting skilled, full-time professionals managed by a TPM on their project in 10 minutes," said Mansi Sondhi, CEO of QuickHire.

Why Now

With India's technology sector expanding rapidly and a global developer shortage projected to exceed 85 million unfilled roles by 2030, QuickHire enters the market at the right moment, offering businesses a sourcing experience that is faster, more reliable, and more accountable than traditional models.

QuickHire is live now. Visit www.quickhire.services to book your pioneer expert or request a demo.

To View the Video, Click on the Link Below:

QuickHire - India's Pioneer IT Resource Platform to Hire Tech Talents in 10 Minutes

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