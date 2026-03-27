AI-Native Lending Platform Uncia Raises INR 25 Crores from Pavestone VC to Scale Globally

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27: Uncia Technologies Private Limited today announced the close of an INR 25 crores funding round, its first, from Pavestone VC - a Hyderabad-based venture capital firm. The investment marks a deliberate inflection point for a company that over the last 5 years, chose to build its product, prove its market, and earn institutional trust before seeking external capital.

The funding will accelerate Uncia's growth in India while simultaneously funding the company's entry into the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and North American markets. Uncia has also announced its intent to pursue a public listing in the next few years, positioning this round as the first chapter of what the company's leadership describes as a multi-year journey toward becoming a globally scaled, publicly accountable lending technology institution.

"We made a deliberate choice to build before we raised. Every rupee we invested came from the conviction that if we solved the right problem well enough, the market would validate it. Today, we manage over 2 lakh crore rupees cumulatively for some of India's top NBFCs, and we believe we've proven our thesis. This funding is not a beginning but a gear shift. We have the product. We have validation at scale and diversity. Now we have the capital to take this to the world. We're pleased to partner with Pavestone. Their investment values align closely with our mission, and we look forward to drawing on the strategic insight of their leadership team." - Hari Padmanabhan, Chairman, Uncia.

In an era defined by heavily funded fintechs and venture-backed growth stories, Uncia represents something increasingly rare: a technology company that chose to let its product do the talking before its pitch deck did. Without external capital, the company had no choice but to be relentlessly precise about what it built, for whom, and why. The result is an AI-native platform suite that today powers loan origination, loan management, and supply chain finance operations for some of India's most respected financial institutions.

Uncia's AI-native platforms are designed around a philosophy the company calls 'self-serve lending infrastructure': the ability for a financial institution to configure, launch, and manage complex lending products independently, without change requests, IT dependencies, or implementation delays measured in quarters. Over 2 years of dedicated AI research, conducted in collaboration with IIT Madras from Uncia's base at the IITM Technology Research Park, is now beginning to deliver measurable results. Early adopters among Uncia's clients are already seeing direct cost efficiencies and smarter underwriting outcomes powered by these models.

"At Pavestone, we focus on backing businesses that are solving structural problems in large enterprises, with a clear path to scale and profitability. The lending ecosystem is expanding rapidly, yet much of the underlying technology remains constrained by legacy systems that cannot support the speed, flexibility, and intelligence lenders now require. Uncia has built a unified, cloud-first platform with embedded AI capabilities that addresses these challenges while enabling rapid deployment and 'pay-as-you-grow' scalability. We believe the company is well-positioned to deliver durable value." - Srikanth Tanikella, Managing Partner, Pavestone Capital.

About Uncia Technologies Private Limited

Uncia Technologies is a Chennai-based AI-Native lending technology company that builds the digital infrastructure powering India's banks and NBFCs. Founded on the belief that financial institutions deserve technology as sophisticated as the problems they solve, Uncia offers three integrated platforms: UnciaPrime (Loan Origination System), UnciaLeap (Loan Management System), and UnciaFlow (Supply Chain Finance and Digital Lending). The company's platforms today process over INR 2 Lakh Crore AUM across leading financial institutions, including some of India's largest and most respected lenders.

About Pavestone VC

Pavestone, a Hyderabad-headquartered VC firm, brings timeless investing principles to modern Venture Capital with a philosophy of supporting committed innovators with smart capital to build real-world value. Pavestone Technology Fund, with an INR 816 Cr corpus, fosters early growth-stage B2B technology companies that solve critical challenges for large public and private enterprises. The fund's focus is on companies with validated market traction, established product-market fit, and partnerships with anchor clients. They also selectively invest in early-stage ventures pioneering high-impact technologies, targeting significant breakthroughs in enterprise solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)