AI-Native Route-to-Market Platform FieldAssist Appoints Former HCCB Chief Digital Officer Ashley DSouza as Chief AI Acceleration Officer

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: FieldAssist, the AI-native route-to-market platform deployed across 700+ consumer brands in 32 countries, has named Ashley DSouza as its Chief AI Acceleration Officer. Joining the Product division led by Co-founder and CPO Nikhil Aggarwal, DSouza will guide the vision and scale of FieldAssist's new global AI-native platform, designed around quantifiable business impact.

The strategic leadership hire aims to scale FieldAssist's global AI-native product suite, bridging frontier AI models with proprietary retail context graphs.

The appointment marks a defining moment in FieldAssist's push to build an AI-native Operating System for the CPG industry. For years, consumer goods enterprises have relied heavily on siloed tech applications but have struggled to turn internal enterprise records and external trade signals into actionable insights. While today's frontier AI models possess formidable reasoning power, they lack the foundational context of how retail distribution operates on the ground. FieldAssist's proprietary Context Graphs provide this crucial understanding, transforming generic AI into measurable commercial value.

Retail distribution in consumer goods demands relentless operational precision. Brands face the complex challenge of aligning distributed field reps, wholesale distributors, and millions of independent retailers operating at different stages of digital adoption. Crucial choices on pricing, trade promotions, and product assortments are still too frequently made after the fact on incomplete data. FieldAssist is built on the premise that AI should not just compile retrospective reports but proactively act in real time across the entire distribution network.

Rather than retrofitting AI onto existing workflows, FieldAssist is building its software architecture AI-first from day one. By marrying frontier model intelligence with proprietary operational data, the platform activates intelligence right where commercial decisions occur with on-ground sales forces, inside distributor points, and across retail counters. DSouza joins FieldAssist with hands-on experience driving these exact operational transformations from within enterprise giants.

"The next generation of products for consumer goods will not be built by adding AI to existing workflows. They will be built AI-first, around how brands, distributors and retailers actually operate. Ashley's career spans sales and digital leadership at some of the world's leading consumer brands, and he has led AI transformation from within those businesses. That perspective is invaluable as we build our next global product."

- Nikhil Aggarwal, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, FieldAssist

With more than two decades of cross-functional experience across consumer goods and internet scale-ups, DSouza brings an exceptional leadership track record. He started out at Hindustan Unilever managing customer marketing, shopper insights, and trade planning across marquee brands. He then led Colgate-Palmolive's Eastern India sales operations and steered business performance across Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Moving into consumer tech, DSouza served as Vice President of Business at Swiggy, driving marketplace revenue and leading aggressive geographic expansion into new towns. At Amazon, he led marketing for Amazon Business India and headed sales and marketing for Amazon Distribution, supplying kirana stores, pharmacies, bakeries, and modern trade outlets. Most recently, as Chief Digital Officer at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), DSouza spearheaded eB2B strategies and enterprise AI initiatives, deploying high-ROI Generative AI and Voice AI solutions while advancing agentic AI workflows with strict enterprise guardrails.

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, DSouza combines commercial sharpness with disciplined technology execution.

Within the Product division, DSouza's mandate revolves around three core pillars:

- Accelerating FieldAssist's Global AI Product: Driving the development and market readiness of the company's next-gen platform.

- Deploying Agentic AI with Enterprise Guardrails: Building autonomous AI agents that operate reliably within predefined business and safety guardrails.

- Focusing Innovation on Measurable Outcomes: Ensuring every technological advancement translates into measurable revenue and efficiency gains for brands and channel partners.

For FieldAssist's growing client roster, the appointment reinforces an unwavering focus: delivering AI built specifically for the realities of FMCG execution, proven against business metrics, and primed for global scale.

"AI can create real value in consumer goods only when it is anchored to business outcomes and built with the right guardrails. FieldAssist has the platform, the depth of data and the trust of leading brands to build what comes next. I look forward to working with the Product team to bring truly AI-native platforms to consumer goods companies worldwide."

- Ashley DSouza, Chief AI Acceleration Officer, FieldAssist

Further details on FieldAssist's new global AI-native product will be shared in due course.

About FieldAssist

FieldAssist is the AI-native route-to-market platform for consumer goods companies. It unifies sales force automation, distributor management and AI-driven retail intelligence into a single CPG Operating System. More than 700 brands across 32 countries rely on FieldAssist to elevate frontline productivity, unlock predictive growth and drive channel efficiency across General and Modern Trade.

Media Contact:

FieldAssist Corporate Communications

Email: ankita.joshi@fieldassist.com | Website: www.fieldassist.com

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