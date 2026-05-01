Ai+ Smartphone Announces Return of Sales for Nova 2 5G & Nova2 Ultra 5G Sale on May 1, 12 pm

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: Ai+ Smartphone today announced the return of sales for two of its most in-demand devices, the Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G, under the Nova Series. Following an overwhelmingly positive consumer response in earlier sale cycles, both smartphones will once again be available starting May 1, 2026, at 12 noon, exclusively on Flipkart and across select retail outlets.

The Nova 2 5G, built for everyday reliability with a strong focus on expressive design, and the Nova 2 Ultra 5G, the most advanced and complete expression of the Nova lineup, offer consumers another opportunity to experience Ai+ Smartphone's growing portfolio. With this sale, the brand continues to build on its momentum, catering to both existing demand and new consumers looking for a compelling, design-forward smartphone experience.

The Ai+ Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G will be available at the following pricing:

Ai+ Nova 2 5G | ₹9,999*

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G | ₹16,999*

"The response to the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra 5G has been extremely encouraging, and it reinforces the growing demand for smartphones that deliver both reliability and meaningful innovation. With the return of sales on May 1, we're ensuring more consumers have the opportunity to experience the Nova Series whether they seek dependable everyday performance or a more complete, feature-rich smartphone at an accessible price point. We look forward to welcoming more users into the Ai+ ecosystem," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.

Ai+ Nova 2 5G -- Performance That Powers Your Day

The Nova 2 is equipped with a 6000mAh battery designed to keep up with a full day of streaming, browsing, gaming, and multitasking. It runs on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS, delivering a smooth and optimised experience straight out of the box. Featuring a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and HBM support, the Nova 2 delivers fluid visuals and seamless scrolling whether users are consuming content or navigating everyday tasks. The smartphone comes with a 50MP rear camera designed to capture sharp, natural images across lighting conditions, along with an 8MP front camera for clear selfies and video calls. The Nova 2 further features a refined build with IP64 resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, available in five distinct colours -- Purple, Green, Pink, Blue, and Black, each designed to reflect a different personality.

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G -- Built for More

The Nova 2 Ultra 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2.6GHz and Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, paired with VC cooling for sustained performance through demanding tasks. It runs on Android 16 with NxtQuantum OS with real-time privacy transparency through the NxtPrivacy Dashboard. The 6.78-inch 1.5K punch-hole AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits HBM peak brightness delivers vivid, true-to-life visuals. The Nova 2 Ultra 5G is equipped with a 50MP Sony Sensor IMX75 2 primary camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens, backed by Matrix AI Camera processing, alongside a 13MP front camera. The IP68-rated build features dynamic, customizable lights in the back panel and customizable action keys for gaming, with storage expandable up to 1TB. Backed by a 6000mAh battery with 40W fast charging, it is available in Blue, Green, Purple, Black, and Red.

Mark Your Calendars

The Ai+ Nova 2 5G is priced at ₹9,999* and the Nova 2 Ultra 5G is priced at ₹16,999*. The sale returns on 1st May at 12 PM only on Flipkart. In the box, the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G comes bundled with a power adapter, Type-C charging cable, and Ai+ NovaPods Edge, offering a complete out-of-the-box experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)