Ai+ Smartphone is Planning to Expand with 100 Plus New Service Centres in South India, Strengthens Regional Growth Footprint

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 18: Ai+ Smartphone, the homegrown technology brand, is significantly expanding its regional presence across South India with plans to add 100+ authorised service centres across South Indian markets. The expansion comes as the region gains importance in the brand's growth strategy, as Ai+ continues its national momentum with over 2 million units sold and Rs. 2,600 crore+ in sales order value.

The service centre expansion builds on Ai+'s current network of 106 authorised centres across 74 cities and eight states/UTs in South India. This aggressive infrastructure push reflects the company's commitment to ensuring reliable ownership experience and consumer access as it deepens penetration in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--key markets driving regional growth.

Between November 2025 and August 2026, Ai+ recorded close to 800 service requests across South India, with 60% resolved during the first visit. The service network is supported by standardised processes, technician training, spare-parts management and ongoing quality monitoring to maintain consistency across service locations.

Commenting on the company's South India growth plans, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, said, "South India represents a significant growth opportunity for Ai+. As we deepen our presence across the region, our focus is not just on reaching more consumers but on building long-term trust through better access, a reliable ownership experience and products that are relevant to their evolving needs. We see considerable headroom for growth here and will continue investing in the ecosystem required to build Ai+ into a truly national technology brand."

"Our ambition is to build a technology brand around what technology enables people to do, experience and achieve, rather than simply what sits inside a device. As we expand our presence in the region, our focus is on making that proposition relevant to consumers through greater access, a reliable ownership experience and products that address their evolving needs. We believe there is significant headroom for growth in South India and will continue to invest in the ecosystem required to support this journey."

South India is emerging as an important growth market for Ai+ Smartphones, with Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana serving as key markets for the brand. With a portfolio spanning accessible and mid-premium segments, Ai+ is focused on strengthening its presence through wider consumer access, a growing service network and an expanding portfolio.

Looking ahead, Ai+ plans to further expand its smartphone and AIoT ecosystem, deepening the range of connected experiences available to South Indian consumers. With North India contributing 64% of current sales, the company's South India push signals a deliberate geographic diversification strategy designed to build national scale one market, one consumer, one upgraded life at a time.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs -- it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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