Ai+ Smartphone to Cross 1,000 Plus Service Touchpoints; Announces First Exclusive Service Centre and Ai+ Assistance App

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 17: Ai+ Smartphone is strengthening its after-sales experience in India with plans to expand its service network to 1,000+ service centers across the country. It will also be establishing its first exclusive Ai+ Service Centre in Delhi this Diwali. Complementing the expansion of its physical service infrastructure, the brand is also introducing the Ai+ Assistance App, a unified digital platform designed to bring device support, service bookings, ticket tracking and troubleshooting assistance together in one place.

The expansion will add 200+ service centres to its already existing network of 800+ service centres, further extending the brand's after-sales reach across India. Together, the physical and digital expansion is aimed at making the ownership experience more accessible, transparent and consistent for Ai+ customers, from raising a service request to tracking its resolution.

Commenting on the announcement, Madhav Sheth, CEO, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies (Ai+ Smartphone), said, "Building a smartphone brand goes beyond the device. At Ai+, the ownership experience is where the real relationship begins. Crossing 1,000+ service touchpoints, establishing our first exclusive service centre and introducing the Ai+ Assistance App are important steps towards making support more accessible, transparent and dependable. Our focus is simple, to ensure that wherever our customers are, reliable support is never far away."

The upcoming Delhi facility will be Ai+'s first dedicated Service Centre in India, offering trained technical support, genuine spare parts, standardised repairs, software assistance, warranty support and device setup across the Ai+ smartphone portfolio. For common service requirements, Ai+ is targeting turnaround times ranging from same-day resolution to up to seven days, depending on the nature and complexity of the issue.

Alongside the expansion of its physical service network, Ai+ Smartphone is introducing the Ai+ Assistance App to simplify the customer support journey and provide greater visibility across the service lifecycle. Through the app, customers will be able to access device and warranty information, locate nearby service centres, book service requests, generate and track service tickets, and access troubleshooting assistance. By connecting its digital support experience with its expanding physical service network, Ai+ aims to give customers greater convenience and visibility, from identifying an issue and raising a request to tracking its resolution.

The launch of the exclusive Delhi Service Centre and Ai+ Assistance App marks the next phase of Ai+ Smartphone's after-sales expansion in India. As the brand continues to grow its physical service network alongside digital support capabilities, the initiative reflects Ai+'s commitment to making after-sales support more accessible, transparent and dependable, ensuring that its customer commitment extends beyond the point of purchase and across the entire ownership journey.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs - it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

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