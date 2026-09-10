Ai+ Transforms its Digital Experience with a Website Built Around Consumer Feedback

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 9: Built around insights from its consumers, Ai+ Smartphone's revamped website brings a simpler and more intuitive way to discover products, access information, and connect with the brand. The refreshed website brings a cleaner interface, simplified navigation, and easier access to essential product and support information, making it more intuitive for consumers to discover, understand, and engage with Ai+.

The revamp reflects Ai+'s approach to building its ecosystem by listening to consumers and translating their feedback into tangible improvements. From discovering products and understanding their features to accessing service and support information, the new website has been designed to make every interaction more seamless.

Key Updates

- Feedback-Led Redesign - The website has been redesigned based on direct input from Ai+ customers, enhancing navigation, product discovery, and site speed.

- Simplified Navigation & Structure - A streamlined menu structure make it easier for visitors to browse different product portfolios, support resources and learn about the entire Ai+ ecosystem without unnecessary clicks

- Faster, More Responsive Experience - Performance optimisations across the site deliver quicker load times and a smoother browsing experience across desktop and mobile devices.

With the revamped website, Ai+ continues to strengthen the digital layer of its consumer ecosystem, while keeping the focus firmly on accessibility, transparency and ease of use.

The new Ai+ website is now live at www.aiplusstore.com.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is an Indian technology brand delivering high-performance, accessible mobile experiences powered by NxtQuantum OS - India's first sovereign mobile operating system. By combining clean design, long battery life and privacy-first software across its smartphone and Connected AIoT ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is establishing a new standard for trust, performance and user-owned technology.

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