AIM Summit 2026 to Bring 50+ CMOs and 600+ Marketing Leaders Together for India's First Dedicated AI-in-Marketing Summit

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) / New Delhi [India], September 1: The AIM Summit 2026 (AI in Marketing Summit)is set to bring together India's leading CMOs, marketing leaders, AI innovators and technology companies for the country's first dedicated executive summit focused exclusively on Artificial Intelligence and Marketing.

Taking place on 17 September 2026 in Bengaluru and 18 September 2026 in New Delhi, AIM Summit is designed to move the conversation beyond AI hype and theoretical discussions towards real-world implementation, practical use cases and measurable marketing impact.

The summit will feature 50+ CMOs from brands such as Radico, Bacardi, Paytm, Motorola, PolicBazaar, KFC, Nestle, Makemytrip, Patanjali, Uniqlo, The Body Shop, Tata Group, IBM among others, alongside 600+ marketing professionals as delegates, creating a high-level platform for knowledge exchange, networking and collaboration.

The event is being curated in association with CXO Lanes, a community of more than 500,000 CXO members across India.

Beyond AI Hype

With AI rapidly transforming the marketing function, AIM Summit will focus on a critical question: How can marketers actually implement AI to drive business growth?

Sessions will explore practical applications across content creation, personalisation, customer experience, measurement and analytics, marketing automation, demand generation and growth.

"Marketers don't need another event telling them that AI is the future. They need practical knowledge on where to start, what works, what doesn't and how to demonstrate business impact. AIM Summit is being built around that conversation." says RP Singh, Chief Curator, AIM Summit

AI Lab & AI Exhibition

The AI Lab will provide an experiential environment where marketing leaders can explore AI capabilities and real-world applications rather than simply hearing about them on stage.

Complementing this will be the AI Exhibition, bringing together technology companies and solution providers showcasing tools designed to solve real marketing challenges.

Together, these experiences will create a bridge between AI thought leadership and practical implementation.

AIM Summit Awards

The summit will also feature the AIM Summit Awards, recognising marketing leaders and organisations that are using innovation, technology and AI to create meaningful business and customer impact.

The awards will celebrate those demonstrating that AI can be more than a technology initiative-- it can become a catalyst for better marketing and business growth.

A New Era for Marketing Conferences

AIM Summit represents the next evolution of the organisers' flagship marketing platform, formerly known as CMS Asia, with a sharper focus on AI-driven growth, pipeline impact and real-world marketing transformation.

The summit will bring together:

50+ Speakers | 600+ Marketing Leaders | AI Lab | AI Exhibition | AIM Summit Awards

17 September 2026 -- Bengaluru

18 September 2026 -- New Delhi

About AIM Summit

AIM Summit (AI in Marketing Summit) is a dedicated executive platform connecting CMOs, senior marketing leaders, AI innovators and technology companies to explore the practical application of AI in modern marketing.

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