AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana to Host the 4th-Ludhiana District Pickleball Championship on July 12

NewsVoir

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 11: The much-anticipated 4th Ludhiana District Pickleball Championship is set to take place on July 12-13, 2025, bringing together top talent and emerging players in one of the fastest-growing sports in India. The matches on July 12 will be hosted at AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana, a township that has fast become a hub for community-driven sporting events. The opening ceremony for the championship will take place at 4 pm on July 12 by the Guest of Honour- Ms Shweta Jindal, President, Ludhiana District Pickleball.

Organized by the Ludhiana Pickleball Association and affiliated with the Pickleball Association Punjab, the championship promises two days of dynamic play, community celebration, and growing recognition for the sport of pickleball.

As part of its broader commitment to wellness and lifestyle, AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana has introduced world-class pickleball courts within its township. In collaboration with VJJS Pickleball Hub, the courts are designed to international standards and support structured coaching programs, league matches, and open play for residents and enthusiasts of all skill levels.

"At AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana, we believe in nurturing active, vibrant communities. Our support for this district championship reflects our commitment to promote sports, fitness, and social engagement," said Hemant Gupta, Executive Director, PZS, AIPL.

Key Highlights:

Event Dates: July 12-13, 2025

Organized by: Ludhiana Pickleball Association

Affiliated to: Pickleball Association Punjab

Age Categories

Under 8, 12, 14, 17, 19, Open, 35+, 45+, 55+, 65+, Open Doubles, Mix Doubles, U-14 Doubles, Under 19 Doubles 35+ Doubles, 45+ Doubles, 55+ Doubles, 65+ Doubles.

All events are for Male and Female both.

The growing popularity of pickleball among youth and adults alike is being actively supported by infrastructure and initiatives like those at AIPL DreamCity, making Ludhiana a rising destination for sporting excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)