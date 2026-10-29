AIR-STEMI Trial Shows Physiology-guided Complete Revascularisation Reduced Cardiovascular Events in Patients with STEMI and Multivessel Disease

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) highlighted results from AIR-STEMI, an investigator-initiated, multicentre, randomised clinical trial in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and multivessel coronary artery disease. The trial found that functional coronary angiography-guided complete revascularisation resulted in a lower risk of major cardiovascular events and improved procedural safety compared with conventional angiography-guided complete revascularisation. The results were presented in a Hot Line session at ESC Congress 2026 and published simultaneously in The New England Journal of Medicine.

After urgent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) of the artery responsible for a STEMI, clinicians must decide which additional, non-culprit coronary lesions require treatment. Conventional angiography shows the anatomy of a narrowing but does not always establish whether it restricts blood flow. AIR-STEMI assessed whether physiology derived from angiographic images could identify functionally important lesions for treatment while allowing non-flow-limiting lesions to be safely deferred.

The study enrolled 1,823 patients with STEMI and multivessel coronary disease after successful culprit-lesion PCI. Participants were randomised to complete revascularisation guided by functional coronary angiography or conventional angiography. In the physiology-guided group, eligible non-culprit lesions with an angiography-derived fractional flow reserve value of 0.80 or less were treated with PCI, while lesions with a value above 0.80 were deferred. Supraflex Cruz, SMT's sirolimus-eluting, biodegradable-polymer drug-eluting stent, was the recommended stent platform within the trial.

At a median follow-up of 17.9 months, the primary composite endpoint of all-cause death, myocardial infarction, cerebrovascular accident (stroke or transient ischemic attack) or ischaemia-driven coronary revascularisation occurred in 81 (8.9%) patients in the physiology-guided group and 125 patients (13.7%) in the angiography-guided group (hazard ratio 0.62; 95% confidence interval 0.47-0.83; p