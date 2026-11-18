PRNewswire

Cape Town [South Africa]/ New Delhi [India], November 18: Airtel Money, a leading provider of digital financial services in Africa, is strengthening its digital financial services experience for millions of customers in Malawi and Tanzania with the launch of an enhanced mobile money platform powered by Comviva's mobiquity® Pay.

The enhanced platform is designed to deliver faster, simpler and more seamless transactions across USSD, mobile applications and partner channels. Feature phone users will benefit from an improved USSD experience featuring a simplified, modular menu structure, making everyday transactions such as sending money, purchasing airtime, paying merchants and accessing Airtel Money services quicker and more convenient.

The enhanced capabilities will also enable Airtel Money to introduce new products, services and customer promotions more rapidly, while delivering a consistent experience across its extensive digital ecosystem. By strengthening its technology foundation, Airtel Money is further enhancing service reliability, operational agility and its ability to respond to the evolving needs of customers across both markets.

Ian Ferrao, Group CEO, Airtel Money, said, "This platform upgrade reflects our relentless commitment to innovation and to placing our customers at the heart of everything we do. As a leading digital financial services provider, we are continually investing in future-ready technology that enables us to deliver simpler, faster, more secure and more reliable experiences across all customer channels. For our customers, this investment means a faster, simpler and more dependable Airtel Money experience. Whether they are sending money to family, paying a merchant, purchasing airtime or accessing services through USSD, the My Airtel app or agent network, they can expect greater convenience and reliability. The enhanced platform gives us the agility to introduce innovative products and services more rapidly, deepen collaboration across the digital ecosystem and respond to the evolving needs of individuals, businesses and communities. Through Airtel Money, we are committed to advancing financial inclusion, expanding access to digital financial services and fostering more connected, inclusive and digitally empowered economies across Malawi and Tanzania."

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Chandiramani, CEO, Comviva, said, "Africa's digital financial services landscape is evolving rapidly, with mobile money providers increasingly focused on building scalable platforms that go beyond transactions to enable broader financial participation. Our collaboration with Airtel Money reflects this shift towards more agile, ecosystem-led digital financial services. With mobiquity® Pay, we aim to provide a robust, flexible technology foundation that supports operational scalability, accelerates innovation and enables Airtel Money to respond to evolving customer and market needs. Together, we are supporting the next phase of digital financial services growth across these markets."

The enhanced platform also provides Airtel Money with a scalable foundation to expand beyond everyday mobile money transactions and accelerate the introduction of a broader range of digital financial services. These could include digital lending, insurance, merchant payments and government disbursements, further strengthening its role in the digital financial ecosystem.

Comviva's mobiquity® Pay is an AI-powered, cloud-native digital payments platform that delivers unmatched flexibility, scalability and innovation. With over 80+ deployments in 55+ countries, it serves over 500 million customers and powers transactions worth over USD 1 billion every day. Built on a MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) architecture, mobiquity® Pay powers financial service providers to accelerate time-to-market, unlock new business models and scale effortlessly across diverse markets.

About Comviva Technologies

Comviva empowers organizations to drive transformative growth with measurable business impact. Our AI-driven digital solutions and intelligent platforms enable our customers to unlock new revenue opportunities, enhance customer experiences, and simplify operational complexities to achieve exponential success. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, Comviva is trusted by 200+ global communication service providers and enterprises to solve complex challenges and prepare for the future. With our solutions deployed across 100+ countries, Comviva has brought the benefits of digital innovation and mobility to billions worldwide. As a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a member of the Mahindra Group, Comviva is committed to driving growth, efficiency, and transformation for tomorrow. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

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