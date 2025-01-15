Ajeenkya DY Patil University Becomes the First in India to Sign MoU with the Global Policy Institute (GPI)

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 15: In a world grappling with an ever-evolving geopolitical crisis, fostering cross-pollination of ideas, research, and policies is more critical than ever. Recognizing the need for global collaboration, Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Policy Institute (GPI), Washington D.C.

Ajeenkya DY Patil University boasts of being the only institution in India to be associated with the prestigious Global Policy Institute, Washington D.C.

This exclusive association not only makes ADYPU a pathfinder in the world of strategic studies but also brings laurels to the university regarding its research capabilities and academic prowess.

The MoU was signed on January 13, 2025, at the prestigious International Seminar on "Strategic Geopolitics and Security Issues" held at the ADYPU Auditorium. The seminar was an extraordinary convergence of thought leaders, academics, policymakers, and students, who deliberated on pressing issues such as regional security in the Indo-Pacific and the role of academic institutions in shaping global policy.

The International Seminar was inaugurated by Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil, President of ADYPU, whose inspiring address underscored the importance of global discussions on geopolitical and security challenges. With a packed agenda and participation from eminent personalities, the seminar set the stage for meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

Important points and highlights from the seminar

Dr. Patil emphasized the university's commitment to fostering global conversations and innovation in strategic studies.

The President of GPI and professor of Political Science at Bay Atlantic University delivered a thought-provoking speech on the topic of "Strategic Geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific: Challenges and Opportunities."

A global strategic expert, Dr. Ojha elaborated on the significance of the ADYPU-GPI partnership, which has the potential to contribute groundbreaking research on pressing geopolitical issues.

The signing of the MoU marks the formal establishment of an ADYPU-GPI Chapter, which will serve as a hub for collaborative research and policy development. This partnership aims to:

Foster Academic Exchange

The MoU is intended to spur the collaboration between the faculty members and students from ADYPU and GPI concerning developing advanced research on hot issues like regional security, policymaking at strategic levels, and other emerging challenges globally.

Shape policy impact

The partnership will focus on developing influential policy frameworks to address pressing geopolitical issues, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, by leveraging shared intellectual expertise.

Fostering Dialogue and Critical Thinking

This collaboration will foster an inclusive platform for thought leadership and meaningful discussions on global security challenges through seminars, workshops, and publications.

Reflecting on the MoU, Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil stated, "This collaboration signifies ADYPU's dedication to becoming a global leader in fostering research and discussions on the most pressing geopolitical and security issues of our time. Together with GPI, we are committed to shaping the leaders and policies of tomorrow."

Ms. Pooja Patil, the Chairperson and the force behind the Ajeenkya DY Patil Group expressed her joy on this occasion and exclaimed - "At Ajeenkya DY Patil University, we believe in building bridges that connect knowledge, innovation, and global perspectives. This partnership with GPI reinforces our commitment to shaping future leaders equipped to navigate and address the world's most pressing challenges."

Prof. Paolo von Schirach, President Global Policy Institute and Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bay Atlantic University in Washington, remarked, "This partnership aligns with GPI's mission to advance understanding and strategic policy development. We are excited to collaborate with ADYPU in addressing critical challenges and opportunities in global geopolitics."

With the ADYPU-GPI Chapter in place - joint research projects, academic exchanges, and policy framework development on a wide range of issues from Indo-Pacific security to global strategic governance will be developed.

Dr. Nishakant Ojha, a renowned Global Strategic Expert. He is also recognized as a trailblazer in emerging technologies and a strategic mind in global counter-terrorism and is also known as the architect of innovation and a sentinel of security in the Middle East and West Asia. He has been the driving force behind the ADYPU-GPI collaboration, pivotal in conceptualizing and bringing this partnership to fruition.

He expresses his enthusiasm and says, "By bridging academic and policy-making expertise, we are paving the way for innovative solutions to the pressing challenges of geopolitics and security."

